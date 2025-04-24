Press Release

Nokia lands strategic 5G RAN deal with T-Mobile US to enhance nationwide connectivity

Nokia boosts T-Mobile US’s award-winning 5G network with network footprint expansion and site modernization.

Partnership brings enhanced 5G connectivity to additional T-Mobile subscribers across the country.

Nokia to supply equipment from industry-leading AirScale portfolio.





24 April 2025

Espoo, Finland – Nokia today announced a significant multi-year extension of its strategic partnership with T-Mobile US, further expanding and enhancing the Un-carrier's industry-leading nationwide 5G network coverage and capacity. The agreement will advance T-Mobile's network by deploying next-generation baseband and radio technologies. T-Mobile’s network already reaches more than 98 percent of the U.S. population. This collaboration demonstrates its commitment to further extending its high-performance 5G capabilities.

Under the agreement, Nokia will supply its industry-leading AirScale Radio Access Network (RAN) portfolio – including its latest generation Habrok Massive MIMO and Levante Ultra-Performance baseband solutions. These are powered by its energy-efficient ReefShark System-on-Chip technology and will boost T-Mobile’s 5G network for maximum performance, efficiency and reliability. Nokia will also deploy its AI-powered MantaRay SON and AutoPilot, a self-organizing network solution for optimization and automation. The deal includes hardware, software, maintenance, and support services.

This collaboration will also advance T-Mobile’s network evolution by leveraging next-generation RAN architectures that enhance agility, scalability, and operational efficiency. Nokia will continue to support T-Mobile’s groundbreaking AI-RAN initiatives, including the ongoing technology partnership at T-Mobile’s AI-RAN Innovation Center launched last year. The center is dedicated to integrating AI into RAN to revolutionize network experiences and deliver stronger business outcomes.

Ulf Ewaldsson, President of Technology, T-Mobile, commented, “T-Mobile’s nationwide standalone 5G network has solidified our global leadership by delivering tangible benefits to our customers. This new agreement with Nokia will further enhance our current network capabilities as we strengthen our journey supercharged with 5G Advanced, laying a robust foundation for future innovation.”

Justin Hotard, President and CEO of Nokia, said: “This new agreement strengthens our deep partnership with T-Mobile US, and extends their leadership in delivering next-generation connectivity across the U.S. By implementing Nokia’s latest AirScale RAN innovations, along with advanced virtualized and AI-RAN-based solutions, T-Mobile will unlock premium 5G performance for their customers. I’m excited to continue our partnership to shape the next chapter of mobile connectivity in the U.S.”

Nokia is T-Mobile US's long-standing partner in RAN. The combination of Nokia's advanced solutions and T-Mobile's “Challenger to Champion” strategic initiatives have helped T-Mobile to become America's largest, fastest, and most awarded 5G network, covering more than 332 million people across two million square miles.

