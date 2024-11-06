Dr. Stuart H. Kaplan, Dermatologist, Named One of L.A.'s Most Fascinating People of 2024 by "Best of Los Angeles Award"

Dr. Stuart H. Kaplan

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Stuart H. Kaplan, a leading Beverly Hills dermatologist, has been named one of Los Angeles’ Most Fascinating People of 2024 by the prestigious “Best of Los Angeles Award” (BoLAA) community. Known for his innovation and dedication to quality, Dr. Kaplan has built a reputation as a leader in dermatology, earning him a spot on this exclusive list.

The BoLAA community began as a Facebook group over a decade ago and has grown into a network of 7,900 members across Southern California. The group honors individuals who exemplify the city’s spirit of innovation, quality, and leadership each year. “Our mission is to celebrate the best of Los Angeles and to create connections between members who share the highest standards of excellence and integrity,” said Aurora DeRose, Executive Director of BoLAA. Dr. Kaplan’s selection as one of the city’s most fascinating people is a testament to his dedication and his ability to bring something truly special to the community.

Dr. Kaplan, a renowned dermatologist with over 30 years of practice in Beverly Hills, is recognized as a national medical and cosmetic dermatology leader. An NYU honors graduate, he earned his MD with distinction from Albert Einstein College of Medicine and completed his Dermatology residency as Chief Resident at UCLA. For 27 years, Dr. Kaplan has been an Assistant Clinical Professor at UCLA and an Attending Physician in Dermatologic Surgery at the West Los Angeles Veterans Hospital. His work has received awards from the American Cancer Society and the AMA, and he recently joined UCLA’s Scientific Advisory Board.

“We are proud to honor Dr. Kaplan,” said DeRose. “He truly represents the values the ‘Best of Los Angeles Award’ community stands for.” With his unwavering commitment to excellence, Dr. Kaplan continues to build on the legacy of dermatology, making an indelible mark on Los Angeles and beyond.

