Inquest Into the Death of Kristin Grant

October 21, 2024

A public inquest into the death of Kristan Grant will be held November 18 to 22, 2024, at the Kenosee Inn, 100 Kenosee Drive, in Kenosee.

The first day of the inquest is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Subsequent start times will be determined by the presiding coroner.

Grant, 36, called police regarding a complaint with people in her house on November 8, 2021 at approximately 20:57 hours. RCMP members responded, found her agitated and noted some injuries present on her body. While the RCMP members attempted to calm her down, she became more agitated. The RCMP members deemed she was becoming a danger to herself, put her in handcuffs and placed her in the back seat of the police car to await for EMS to arrive. Upon arrival of a first responder, Kristin Grant became unresponsive and life saving measures were initiated. EMS arrived and continued resuscitation on route to the Kipling Hospital. She was pronounced deceased by an attending physician at the hospital at 02:29 hours on November 9, 2021.

Section 20 of The Coroners Act, 1999 states that the Chief Coroner shall hold an inquest into the death of a person who dies while an inmate at a jail or a correctional facility, unless the coroner is satisfied that the person's death was due entirely to natural causes and was not preventable.

The Saskatchewan Coroners Service is responsible for the investigation of all sudden, unexpected deaths. The purpose of an inquest is to establish who died, when and where that person died and the medical cause and manner of death. The coroner's jury may make recommendations to prevent similar deaths.

Coroner William Davern will preside at the inquest.

