507th Chief of Staff Launches CGOLD to Forge Tomorrow’s Air Force Leaders

Lt. Col. Mark Vardaro, chief of staff for the 507th Air Refueling Wing, launched the inaugural Company Grade Officer Leadership Development program on Oct. 20, 2024, designed specifically for the wing’s junior officers. During the event, Vardaro spoke about leadership with a craftsman's care, precision, and purpose. As the architect of the CGOLD program, Vardaro is driven by a clear mission: to shape tomorrow’s Air Force leaders by giving them more than just skills, he aims to provide them with connections, confidence, and resilience.

“The goal of CGOLD is straightforward,” Vardaro explained. “It’s about developing relationships, networking, and equipping officers with the tools they need to grow as leaders. But more importantly, it’s about making sure they take what they learn here and apply it. Whether it’s mindfulness exercises or leadership techniques, I want them to leave this room ready to make an impact, not just in their careers, but in their personal lives as well.”

Held every Unit Training Assembly Sunday at 507th ARW’s headquarters, CGOLD is more than a standard leadership seminar. Vardaro’s vision extends beyond traditional curriculum, he’s created a dynamic environment where company grade officers can learn from each other, exchange ideas, and, most importantly, build relationships that will benefit them throughout their careers.

“You’re not just learning for yourself,” Vardaro said. “You’re learning to help others, whether that’s your Airmen, coworkers, spouse, or children. The ripple effect is what’s powerful. We’re creating a network that stretches beyond the classroom, a web of people helping people.”

For Vardaro, the timing of a program like CGOLD couldn’t be more critical. “Look at the world around us, things can change in an instant,” he said. “This past year alone, we’ve had to get people mission-ready at a moment’s notice. That doesn’t happen by accident. You need to have processes in place, backups ready, and a team that can adapt on the fly. That’s what this program is helping to build.”

Vardaro also stressed the importance of learning from mistakes. “Mistakes aren’t failures, they’re lessons,” he said. “The key is figuring out why something went wrong and ensuring it doesn’t happen again. Then, share that lesson so no one else has to learn it the hard way. That’s how we grow as leaders, by being open about our challenges and helping each other avoid the same pitfalls.”

Reflecting on his career, Vardaro draws on his early days as an airman basic, working as a jet-engine mechanic on the flight line. Those experiences, Vardaro said, are the foundation of his passion for CGOLD. “I’ve been where they are,” he said. “I started at the bottom and worked my way up. I’ve been an Airman, I’ve been a commander, and I’ve worked in Washington. Now, I want to take all of that and give back to the next generation of officers.”

For Vardaro, the goal of CGOLD isn’t just professional success, it’s personal fulfillment. “When I leave here, I want to know I made a difference,” he said. “Even if it’s just one person, that’s enough. Because that’s where it starts. One person makes a difference, and from there, it grows.”

Looking ahead, Vardaro is optimistic about the future of CGOLD. “I’m excited about what we did today, and I’m even more excited about what’s to come,” he said. “We’ve got a lot planned, and I truly believe it’s going to have a lasting impact.”

With its focus on mentorship, shared learning, and real-world application, CGOLD is more than a program, it’s a movement. Under Vardaro’s leadership, it continues to grow into a vital part of the 507th Air Refueling Wing, shaping leaders who are ready for today’s challenges and prepared to leave their mark on tomorrow.