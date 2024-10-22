Large Industrial Property on 8 Mile Road Hits Market for $2.8M in Farmington Hills Hills

A 28,147 sq. ft. industrial property with office, lab, and flexible space across two buildings on 2.76 acres is now available for $2.8M in Farmington Hills.

This property has been the heart of my business for 25 years, offering unmatched visibility and a prime location. It’s a great opportunity for any business to thrive.” — Randy Clarke

FARMINGTON HILLS, MI, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A notable industrial property on 8 Mile Road in Farmington Hills is now available for acquisition. Listed at $2.8 million, the property offers 28,147 sq. ft. of space across two buildings, providing a prime location for industrial, manufacturing, or flexible use.

The main building, totaling 22,460 sq. ft., includes 3,000 sq. ft. of office space, 15,000 sq. ft. of floor space with ceiling heights up to 24 feet, and 1,500 sq. ft. of lab space. The second floor features an additional office and break room. The secondary building offers 5,687 sq. ft. of space with four grade-level doors. Both buildings are fully fenced, air-conditioned, and have recently undergone upgrades, including new epoxy floors and a resurfaced lot.

The property’s strategic location on 8 Mile Rd. provides easy access to major highways and the surrounding metro Detroit area, making it well-suited for businesses that require high visibility and logistical convenience. It is currently owner-occupied and offers flexible space for various business operations, including research and development.

Randy Clarke, the current owner of the property, spoke about the location’s significance to his business:

“This property has served my company well for the past 25 years. Its accessibility from 8 Mile Rd. made it convenient for clients, and Farmington Hills has proven to be a strong business community. The property has received recognition for its upkeep and appearance, which reflects the city’s standards. It is now time for me to move on, and I hope the next owner finds the same success here.”

Contact Dee Dee Ohara Blizard at Global Real Estate Consulting, 810.221.1030, or James Iodice at Coldwell Baker, 248-225-7180 for more information.

Property Details:

• List Price: $2,800,000

• Lot Size: 2.76 Acres

• Total Space: 28,147 sq. ft. across two buildings

• Grade Level Doors: 3 in the main building, 4 in the secondary

• Dock High Door: 1

• Ceiling Heights: Up to 24 ft.

• Primary Use: Industrial | Secondary Use: Flex/R&D

• Location: 31666 W. 8 Mile Rd., Farmington Hills, MI

About Global Real Estate Consulting:

Global Real Estate Consulting provides expert services for buyers, sellers, and investors across commercial and residential real estate. We specialize in finding the perfect solutions for businesses, ensuring that every transaction drives value and success for our clients.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.