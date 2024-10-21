TBI Agents Investigating Haywood County Officer-Involved Shooting

At the request of 28th Judicial District Attorney General Frederick Agee, TBI special agents continue to investigate a shooting Saturday night involving a deputy of the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office.

Preliminary information indicates the shooting happened shortly after 10:00 in the 3700 block of Windrow Road in Brownsville. A deputy approached a crashed vehicle with two occupants that had previously led another deputy on a brief pursuit. For reasons still under investigation, the situation escalated and the deputy fired at least once, striking the passenger, who was subsequently hospitalized in Memphis with non-life-threatening injuries. No law enforcement officers were hurt in the shooting.

At this time, this investigation remains active and ongoing. TBI agents are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the district attorney general for his further review and consideration. The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether an officer was justified in these matters. That decision rests with the district attorney general requesting TBI’s Involvement.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to respective departments to answer as they see fit.

Any available updates on this investigation will be posted online at TBINewsroom.com.

###