Charleston Attorney David Pearlman Honored With Selection to 2024 Super Lawyers List

Charleston, South Carolina – Attorney David Pearlman of the Steinberg Law Firm has been recognized for his exceptional work in the legal field, earning a place on the 2024 Super Lawyers list for the state of South Carolina in the practice area of Workers’ Compensation. This distinction places him among the top echelon of practicing attorneys in the region, as the honor is afforded to no more than five percent of lawyers in the state each year.

Super Lawyers, a service of Thomson Reuters, is a research-driven, peer-influenced rating service that identifies outstanding lawyers who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional success. Its rigorous selection process is designed to ensure credibility and highlight those who have distinguished themselves in their legal practice. The methodology behind the selection includes a statewide attorney survey, an independent evaluation of candidates by the Super Lawyers research team, and peer reviews segmented by practice area.

The result of this comprehensive process is a curated list of the most esteemed attorneys, published in Super Lawyers magazines and showcased in leading regional and national publications, including city and regional magazines and newspapers across the United States. These publications not only list the selected lawyers but also feature articles that provide insight into their careers and contributions to the legal field.

Pearlman’s selection to the 2024 Super Lawyers list reflects his unwavering commitment to his clients, particularly in the field of Workers’ Compensation. Super Lawyers aims to create a diverse and reputable roster of exceptional attorneys, and Pearlman’s inclusion affirms his professional achievements and the respect he commands in the field. It is a testament to the impact Pearlman has made through his dedication to providing the highest-quality legal representation to those who have been injured or wronged in the workplace.

The Steinberg Law Firm has been assisting victims of negligence in South Carolina since 1927 including personal injury, workers’ compensation, and car accidents. For more information, please contact the firm at 843-720-2800.

