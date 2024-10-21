Court chooses law clerks for 2025-2026 Term

The North Dakota Supreme Court is pleased to announce the following individuals who have been selected to serve a one-year clerkship with the North Dakota Supreme Court for the 2025-2026 term beginning August 1, 2025.

Alexander Hook of Fargo, North Dakota, received a B.A. in Economics with minors in Mathematics and Political Science from the University of Minnesota-Duluth. Mr. Hook is expected to receive his J.D. from the University of Iowa College of Law in May 2025.

Peter Liffrig of Mandan, North Dakota, received a B.A. in Classical Languages and Early Christian Literature from Ave Maria University. Mr. Liffrig is expected to receive his J.D. from the University of Nebraska College of Law in May 2025.

James Nicolai of Ellendale and Fargo, North Dakota, earned a B.A. from North Dakota State University in 1986. Mr. Nicolai later attended the University of North Dakota School of Law, graduating in 1990. He is currently a member of several bar associations, including North Dakota and Minnesota.

Katie Snyder of Minot, North Dakota, received a B.S. in Criminal Justice and minors in Sociology and Legal Studies from the University of North Dakota. Ms. Snyder is expected to receive her J.D. from the University of North Dakota School of Law in May 2025.

Haakan Thorsgard of Bemidji, Minnesota, received a B.B.A. in Economics from the University of Minnesota-Duluth. Mr. Thorsgard is expected to receive his J.D. from the University of Iowa College of Law in May 2025.