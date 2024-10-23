Dr. Saleri to Discuss Omnis Energy Converting Fossil Fuels to Hydrogen and Valuable Graphite - a Project of Firsts

Tom Gellrich, President and CEO, H2-CCS Network

Omnis Energy’s innovative approach to upgrading inexpensive, abundant coal to provide net zero emissions hydrogen energy with critically important graphite is very exciting.” — Tom Gellrich, President and CEO , H2-CCS Network

PENN VALLEY, PA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Omnis Energy is transforming an old, coal-fired power plant in Pleasants County, WV into the world’s first commercial coal-to-hydrogen net-zero power plant with high-value graphite co-products. In mid-August 2024, Omnis Energy demonstrated the operation of its patented Quantum technology at the Pleasants site, featuring ultra-high-temperature pyrolysis at 3,600 degrees Celsius.

“This process breaks the assumption that fossil fuels and the green economy are mutually exclusive,” said Nansen G. Saleri, chairman of the Omnis Technical Advisory Board, “This is truly a special moment. We are powering the green economy with the aim of becoming the pre-eminent force toward net zero.”

Omnis Energy President Rich Hulme stated, “We will have numerous modules in the ultimate commercial facility.” “We have heard and participated in presentations by others that have talked about how the industry in general is trying to achieve a goal of roughly $2,000 a ton for the production of hydrogen,” he said. “Our all-in cost of production should put us roughly around $100 a ton.”

While hydrogen is widely recognized as the net-zero fuel of the future, the co-products are also critical to the future. Graphite is in demand for batteries, steel manufacturing, and enhanced composite materials. Currently, 80% of the world’s graphite is produced in China, with no significant production in the United States. Graphene, a derivative of graphite, is 200 times stronger than steel and is used for electronic circuits, solar cells, sensors, biomedical applications, and liquid crystal displays.

Saleri is one of several quality speakers slated to participate in Hydrogen & Carbon Capture Conference VI. The all-day program, organized by the Hydrogen-Carbon Storage & Sequestration (H2-CCS) Network and Shale Directories, will be held on Nov. 7 at the Hilton Garden Inn Pittsburgh Southpointe.

“Omnis Energy’s innovative approach to upgrading inexpensive, abundant coal to provide net zero emissions hydrogen energy with critically important graphite is very exciting,” stated Tom Gellrich, CEO and Founder of H2-CC2 Network, “We are excited to see it come to life.”

In coming years, Omnis Energy aims to retrofit existing power plants throughout the United States and beyond with its patented high-performance hydrogen burners using various fossil resources (coal, oil, natural gas, biomass, or blend) as feedstock. These burners enable the efficient and clean burning of hydrogen fuel, thus eliminating millions of metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions annually.

When fully operational, the Pleasants County plant will produce 1300 megawatts of power generating capacity, enough electricity to sustain 1 million homes. The process is designed to capture 100 percent of any greenhouse gases produced.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.