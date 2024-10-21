Public invited to weigh in on the future of SR 162 between Orting and Sumner

ORTING – Community members are invited to participate in an online open house to leave their feedback about the future of State Route 162 between Sumner and Orting.

SR 162 averages 21,000 travelers per day, which is an increase of 3,000 since 2011. The roadway frequently sees delays during peak commute hours and seasonal weekend events.

In 2023, the Washington State Legislature directed the Washington State Department of Transportation to develop center turn lane concepts for the SR 162 corridor. WSDOT is building on the 2017 SR 162 Corridor Study, and the 2023 South Pierce Multimodal Connectivity Study to address safety and access improvements for all roadway users.

Beginning Monday, Oct. 21, WSDOT is inviting the public to share their thoughts on the current state of SR 162 and how they use it.

The online open house will be available through Tuesday, Nov. 12. Feedback collected will be used to develop recommendations for improvements on SR 162. A second online open house with proposed improvements is scheduled for early 2025.

SR 162 Center Turn Lane online open house information

When: Monday, Oct. 21 to Tuesday, Nov. 12

Where: SR 162 Center Turn Lane online open house

Details: The online open house is available 24/7 for people to visit and fill out the questionnaire whenever best fits their schedule through Nov. 12.

Free, temporary internet access is available to those who do not have broadband service in locations throughout the state. Find the nearest Drive-In WiFi Hotspot.

Free WiFi access is available at these locations for people who wish to participate in the online open house: