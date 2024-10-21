Attorney General Jackley Announces 41 Organizations To Share $5 million in Victim Grants

Awarded Avera St. Mary's Hospital - Central SD Child Assessment Center $ 39,757.00 Beacon Center $ 124,009.06 Beadle County State's Attorney Office $ 2,000.00 Bridges Against Domestic Violence $ 28,299.50 Brookings Domestic Abuse Shelter - Margo's Place $ 65,061.06 Call to Freedom $ 200,000.00 Catholic Social Services $ 8,000.00 Children's Home Society of South Dakota $ 503,040.21 Communities Against Violence & Abuse, Inc. $ 26,000.00 Crisis Intervention Shelter Service, Inc. $ 56,309.00 The Domestic Violence Network $ 75,478.44 East Central CASA $ 33,573.08 East River Legal Services $ 371,080.37 First Circuit Court Appointed Special Advocate Program $ 127,415.00 Ginny's Safe House $ 103,963.49 Jan Manolis Family Safe Center $ 52,000.00 Missouri Shores Domestic Violence Center $ 99,540.64 Missouri Valley Crisis Center $ 45,000.00 Northern Hills Area CASA $ 36,793.48 Pennington County Sheriff's Office $ 102,258.23 Pennington County State's Attorney's Office $ 141,099.72 Rapid City Police Department $ 43,491.40 River City Domestic Violence Center $ 209,819.00 Safe Harbor $ 122,988.25 Safe Place of Eastern South Dakota $ 128,185.68 Sanford USD Medical Center - Child's Voice $ 252,066.00 Seventh Circuit CASA Program $ 70,946.80 Sioux Falls Area CASA Program $ 175,839.22 SD Network Against Family Violence & Sexual Assault $ 45,901.00 Southeast CASA Program $ 99,369.10 The Compass Center $ 143,350.29 Victims of Violence Intervention Program $ 137,226.00 WACANGA $ 186,320.00 Women Escaping A Violent Environment $ 107,500.00 Wellspring Inc. - Wellfully $ 54,900.00 Where All Women Are Honored $ 21,000.00 White Buffalo Calf Women's Society, Inc. $ 157,965.44 Wholeness Center $ 30,754.28 Winner Resource Center for Families $ 44,628.00 Working Against Violence, Inc. $ 528,283.04 Youth & Family Services, Inc. $ 45,000.00

