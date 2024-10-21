Critical Infrastructure Protection Global Market 2024 To Reach $184.22 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 5.9%

Critical Infrastructure Protection Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Critical Infrastructure Protection Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The critical infrastructure protection market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $184.22 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports—limited time only!

The critical infrastructure protection market has experienced steady growth in recent years, projected to increase from $140.42 billion in 2023 to $146.21 billion in 2024, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1%. This growth during the historical period can be attributed to several factors, including the integration of physical and cybersecurity measures, regulatory compliance requirements, heightened focus on supply chain security, efforts to mitigate insider threats, and an emphasis on resilience and business continuity.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Critical Infrastructure Protection Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The critical infrastructure protection market is anticipated to experience strong growth in the coming years, projected to reach $184.22 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. This growth during the forecast period can be attributed to several factors, including efforts to mitigate insider threats, increased collaboration and information sharing, and a heightened focus on resilience and business continuity.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Critical Infrastructure Protection Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=7142&type=smp

Growth Driver Of The Critical Infrastructure Protection Market

The increasing adoption of cloud technology and IoT devices is expected to drive growth in the critical infrastructure protection market in the future. The Internet of Things (IoT) comprises physical objects that utilize software and various technologies to connect with devices and systems via the internet for data transfer, while cloud technology enables data storage and access over the internet rather than relying solely on local computer hard drives. In the context of critical infrastructure, cloud computing enhances the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of data while ensuring compliance with relevant standards.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/critical-infrastructure-protection-global-market-report

Which Market Players Are Driving The Critical Infrastructure Protection Market Growth?

Key players in the market include BAE Systems plc, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Airbus SE, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Thales Group, Hexagon AB, Johnson Controls International plc, Teltronic S. A., General Dynamics Corporation, Optasense Limited, Waterfall Security Solutions Ltd., Rolta India Limited, SCADAfence Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Confluera Inc., Erkios Systems Inc., McAfee Corp., Kaspersky Lab Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Fortinet Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Symantec Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, NICE Ltd., SAP SE, Verint Systems Inc., Pointillist Inc., ClickFox Inc., Kitewheel LLC, Servion Global Solutions Limited.

What Are the Key Trends That Influence The Critical Infrastructure Protection Market Size?

Major companies in the critical infrastructure protection market are prioritizing the development of new AI-based security solutions tailored for operational technology environments to gain a competitive advantage. Operational Technology (OT) encompasses the hardware and software utilized to monitor and control physical devices, processes, and events within industrial and critical infrastructure sectors.

How Is The Global Critical Infrastructure Protection Market Segmented?

1) By Component: Solutions, Services

2) By Security Technology: Network Security, Physical Security, Other Security Technologies

3) By Vertical: Commercial Sector, Telecom, Chemical and Manufacturing, Oil and Gas, Other Verticals

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Critical Infrastructure Protection Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Critical Infrastructure Protection Market Definition

Critical infrastructure protection involves safeguarding against cyberattacks that could damage or disrupt the services provided by essential infrastructures. This concept encompasses not only the prevention of cyberattacks but also the response to incidents when they occur, ensuring that measures are in place to prevent such attacks from happening in the first place.

Critical Infrastructure Protection Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global critical infrastructure protection market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Critical Infrastructure Protection Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on critical infrastructure protection market size, critical infrastructure protection market drivers and trends, critical infrastructure protection market major players and critical infrastructure protection market growth across geographies. This market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/infrastructure-as-a-service-global-market-report

Infrastructure Inspection Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/infrastructure-inspection-global-market-report

Composable Infrastructure Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/composable-infrastructure-global-market-report

What Does The Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.