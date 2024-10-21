Holy Joe! Prophet, Seer, and Revelator Offers a Captivating Look at Joseph Smith and the Origins of Mormonism

An Historical Fiction Exploring the Controversial Life and Legacy of the Mormon Prophet

CA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Just Judy’s debut novel, Holy Joe! Prophet, Seer, and Revelator, takes readers deep into the early 19th century to explore the rise of Joseph Smith and the birth of a new American religion. Released after a decade of rigorous research, this fascinating historical fiction offers a gripping portrayal of Smith’s life — from treasure seeker to religious leader, beloved by some and reviled by others.Set in 1822, upstate New York, the novel begins when a simple well-digging expedition uncovers a mysterious stone. This discovery sets young Joseph Smith on a path that would forever change American religious history. From his early days as a money-digger accused of deception to his evolution into a prophet, Holy Joe! chronicles the dramatic events surrounding the founding of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS).Readers are drawn into a vivid retelling of Smith’s trials, visions, and ultimate martyrdom, all while seeing how his complex personality both captivated and alienated those around him. As the novel progresses, Smith’s role as a prophet, seer, and revelator is both celebrated and critiqued, creating a nuanced portrait of one of America’s most controversial religious figures.Just Judy’s deep understanding of the historical context and her personal journey through Mormonism inform the pages of this compelling story. The title, Holy Joe!, comes from the nickname given to Joseph Smith by his detractors, a testament to the tension between reverence and resistance that defined his life.About the AuthorJust Judy was born in Michigan and raised in Illinois. A retired business professional and life-long learner, she has a passion for history and literature, having read all of James A. Michener’s works multiple times. Judy’s interest in the history of Mormonism began after her own conversion to the LDS church in her mid-thirties. However, her growing doubts led her to research the church’s origins extensively, eventually leading to a disassociation from the faith.Judy credits much of her understanding of Mormon history to the work of Jerald and Sandra Tanner, who dedicated their lives to preserving early Mormon documents. Her personal journey through doubt, faith, and scholarly research culminated in the writing of Holy Joe!Now living in Farmers Branch, Texas, Judy is working on her next novel, set during the westward expansion of the American frontier, featuring a cast of colorful characters, including Mormon pioneers, apostates, and other notable figures from American history.More to ComeAs Just Judy continues to explore themes of faith, conflict, and the American frontier, she invites readers to join her on this literary journey. Stay tuned for her upcoming novel that dives into the complexities of 19th-century America and the uncharted territories of faith and survival.For more information, visit Just Judy’s websites:

