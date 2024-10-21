NUJ condemns abuse of counter-terror legislation as harmful to media freedom

"The UK government cannot on one hand state its commitment to valuing media freedom whilst endorsing the targeting of journalists through raids and seizures" says Michelle Stanistreet, NUJ general secretary.

The National Union of Journalists has condemned the rising use of counter-terrorism legislation against journalists as an intimidatory measure harmful to public interest journalism and press freedom.

The NUJ recognises the raid of journalist Asa Winstanley’s home on Thursday 17 October 2024, part of so-called ‘Operation Incessantness’, as the latest in a string of targeted approaches by police officers using anti-terror legislation and contributing to a concerning police culture where the rights of journalists and their ability to ensure the safety of sources is placed at risk.

The seizure of journalistic material and devices, the detention of journalists, and the failure of constabularies to sufficiently outline reasons for the apparent pursuit of journalists is condemned by the union, and has rightly raised alarm among members of the public for its undermining impact on journalism and media freedom.

Last month, the NUJ and International Federation of Journalists expressed grave concern over the chilling effect of Richard Medhurst’s detention and wrote to Matt Jukes, UK Head of Counter Terrorism Policing with concerns.

Michelle Stanistreet, NUJ general secretary, said:

"Abuse and mis-use of counter-terror legislation has serious ramifications for public confidence in the police whilst directly threatening the safety of journalists. The UK government cannot on one hand state its commitment to valuing media freedom whilst endorsing the targeting of journalists through raids and seizures of journalistic material in this manner. "All use of terrorism legislation must be proportionate or risks grave harm to media freedom. We seek further detail of Operation Incessantness with clarity on considered safeguards to prevent the unlawful investigations of journalists. Journalistic integrity must be maintained – any misuse of UK anti-terror legislation poses a significant risk to journalists and journalism and brings shame on the world stage as one where public interest journalism and a diverse media is stymied."

