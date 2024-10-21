NUJ tributes follow untimely death of Michael Reade

Outspoken broadcaster who championed cause of abuse victims.

Tributes have been paid to local radio broadcaster Michael Reade who has died aged 58 following a brief illness.

The LMFM Presenter Michael Reade presented a daily show on LMFM for 21 years and this month won Gold at the IMRO Radio Awards for best Current Affairs programme on local radio. Earlier this year he was presented with a special award by the Lord Mayor of Dublin for his commitment to highlighting the abuse of children in educational institutions through his role as a broadcaster.

Séamus Dooley, NUJ Irish Secretary, described Michael as "the quintessential local radio broadcaster who knew his audience and never compromised his principles for the sake of career advancement or an easy life".

Séamus said:

"Michael was a courageous broadcaster who believed in local radio. In Midlands Radio 3 and LMFM he won respect for his single-minded approach to getting behind the headline. He was the quintessential local radio broadcaster who respected his audience and never compromised his principles for the sake of career advancement or an easy life. His style often made those in positions of power, influence and authority uncomfortable but Michael saw his role as being to challenge and question."

On behalf of the NUJ Séamus extended sympathy to Michael's wife Sandra, son Luke and to the wider Reade family.

Ian McGuinness, Irish Organiser, NUJ said Michael was firmly committed to upholding editorial values.

Ian said:

"Michael was prepared to stand up to anyone who sought to restrict his views. He was committed to the NUJ Code of Conduct and was also fiercely brave in the face of adversity. This was reflected in his work and, poignantly in his recent statement making public his terminal illness."

The following is the text of Michael's announcement of his illness broadcast on LMFM.

"As listeners to the station will probably know that I have not been at work in over a month, about 6 weeks now. I know some people listening would like to know why.

Well, I am not known to stand on ceremony so, I will cut to the chase.

I am not well. I am actually very sick.

I have cancer.

And I am afraid to say that my diagnosis is terminal. It is an illness in other words that I will not be able to recover from.

Sounds awful, I know, but you know, I’m oddly okay with it. I have reconciled myself with the situation that I find myself in.

I have accepted what I am facing in to. I know what it means.

I am not afraid.

I am not devastated. I wish it wasn’t so, but it is - and this is not open to negotiation. It is not an argument I can win. In fact, there just isn’t any argument to be had.

I understood this more or less the moment I was told that I am dying.

You know I thought, I could spend a lot of time being devastated and that, I’m sure, would be understandable to some degree but I thought, I just don’t have enough time left to do that.

The time that I do have left will be precious and, do I want to use any of it being sad and looking on this as negative?

Then I thought, I can choose to do that but I do have other choices. I can choose to be devastated or I could just as easily choose that instead of being devastated; to choose, whatever time life will yet offer me, to embrace life. Positively. Finding good, nice, positive things to focus on.

And there are so many positives my life will offer me yet. It’s true to say that any ambitions I might have had, have had to change in recent weeks and I am now fairly limited in what I can physically do, like, I won’t be able to tick things off my bucket list so I’ve just downgraded my bucket list, if I can put it that way.

Or have I? Have I even done that?

I prefer to think, I have a different bucket list now than the one I had a few weeks ago. Different - rather than saying it has been downgraded.

The situation I am in now is actually a blessing of sorts as now, I am looking at things that might otherwise have passed me by and I am getting so much pleasure from some very basic, simple things. A smiling face or a kind word, a ray of sunshine, breathing fresh air.

You won’t be surprised to hear how much I’m enjoying just being able to listen to and watch the majestic seagulls around me.

But being home with the people I love and knowing they love me, is priceless. There is nothing more important to me. Living through, experiencing, what I believe is just a great people-story, as all of my family and friends rally about me. Everyone is parking their sadness and doing what I have asked them to do. That is; to know I am okay with this and that I just want to surround myself now in love and positive vibrations.

So, there is no sadness around me. All of us are trying to be strong. Trying to be positive and trying to help each other through this - best we can.

I am not sure when I will get the chance to speak to you again but I do hope to be able to speak to you again soon.

Right now, though, I have to step back from everything else.

I will need some space, personal space, personal time, time with my family and the people I love and I hope you will understand that and that you will allow me that space please.

My first broadcast was 43 years ago. I was just 15 years of age. I am very proud to say that since then I have more or less had a radio programme of my own. I have spent 21 years here in LMFM and while I am prouder than I can say about my programme here, it has honestly been a privilege. A privilege that you listening have given me.

Thank you for now for that privilege, with my best wishes and of course lots of love and positive vibrations.

This is Michael Reade...

Thank you."

In May Michael received a special award at the Mansion House, Dublin.

