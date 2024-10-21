Frozen Waffles Recalled

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is advising consumers that TreeHouse Foods is recalling certain frozen waffle products due to potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination. These products were sold under the following brand names:

• Always Save • Best Choice • Bettergoods • Breakfast Best • Clover Valley • Compliments • Essentials • Food Lion • Foodhold • Giant Eagle • Good & Gather • Great Value • Hannaford • Harris Teeter • H-E-B Higher Harvest • Kodiak Cakes • Price Chopper • Publix • Schnucks • Selection • SE Grocer • Simple Truth • Tops • Western Family

For more information about these products, see the link below.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy people may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. Listeria monocytogenes infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The recalled products were distributed throughout the United States and Canada. There have been no confirmed reports of illness linked to the recalled products to date. This issue was discovered through routine testing at the manufacturing facility. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a healthcare professional.

Consumers should check their freezers for any of the products listed above and dispose of them or return the recalled product to the place of purchase for credit. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 800-596-2903.