Benri Health and CPESN USA Collaborate to Transform Independent Pharmacy Payment and Strengthen Community Relationships

CPESN USA and Benri Health Announce Collaboration

Employers and consumers gain a simple new way to access medications and services from trusted independent pharmacies at affordable, predictable cost

Payment for prescription drugs is broken. We intend disrupt unfair and wasteful legacy payment models and replace them with streamlined transparent payments based on patient value and consumer choice.” — David Sosnow, CEO of Benri Health

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Benri Health , a leader in pharmacy-based care innovation, and CPESN USA announced a collaboration to transform patient care and revenue management for independent pharmacies. Through this collaboration, CPESN participating pharmacies will gain access to Benri Health’s customizable direct-pay and membership programs, which emphasize the pharmacy’s unique brand and serve both consumer and business-to-business markets.Benri Health enables pharmacies to launch direct-pay membership programs in minutes, providing them with a suite of marketing and operational tools, including easy-to-use patient and employer portals. Pharmacies can tailor an “out-of-the box” generic formulary and customize marketing programs to support services such as vaccinations, point-of-care and pharmaco-genomic testing, chronic disease management, and wellness consultations.“Payment for prescription drugs is broken, driving community pharmacy closures that jeopardize access to care, particularly in underserved communities. For most prescription drug fills, insurers and PBMs add an unnecessary layer of cost and administration. We intend to disrupt unfair and wasteful legacy payment models and replace them with streamlined transparent payments based on patient value and consumer choice,” said David Sosnow, CEO of Benri Health. “Together with our pharmacy partners we’re making healthcare more accessible, convenient and affordable within a model that deepens local community relationships and generates sustainable recurring revenue for independent pharmacies.”Collaboration with CPESN USAThe approach aligns perfectly with CPESN USA’s commitment to helping community-based pharmacies deliver enhanced patient-centered care. “Benri Health’s platform enables CPESN network pharmacies to create custom programs that reflect their unique brand and the needs of their communities,” said Troy Trygstad, Executive Director of CPESN USA. “Pharmacies are innovating - providing more and better local care as scope of practice evolves, yet the tools to manage those services are lagging. This collaboration will address that gap and accelerate the availability of needed services. The quick setup and flexibility make it easy for pharmacies to grow and secure their business while always keeping focus on patient care. We are excited to add Benri Health as one of our technology solutions for CPESN pharmacies.”About Benri HealthBenri Health empowers independent pharmacies to rapidly adapt to the ever-changing business and health care landscape. Through its customizable, easy-to-use platform, Benri Health helps pharmacies deliver personalized care while creating predictable revenue. For more information visit www.benrihealth.com About CPESN USACPESNUSA is a clinically integrated, nationwide network of community pharmacies focused on delivering enhanced, value-based care to improve patient outcomes. For more information visit www.cpesn.com

