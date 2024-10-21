COMMISSIONER SID MILLER ISSUES UPDATE ON RED FLOUR BEETLE ERADICATION EFFORTS IN EL PASO COUNTY

Aggressive response will bring the infestation under control

AUSTIN — Today, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller issued an update on the Texas Department of Agriculture’s (TDA) prompt actions to combat the Red Flour Beetle infestation affecting El Paso County. In coordination with local and state partners, the TDA's Biosecurity Enforcement Division has launched an aggressive response to bring the infestation under control. This effort will provide immediate relief to the affected areas and prevent the further spread of the invasive pest.

“This is a no-nonsense, targeted response, and we won’t stop until this infestation is gone,” Commissioner Miller said. “A freeze is expected next month, which should help slow them down, but we must act now. While it may take a few weeks, this problem will be eliminated.”

To date, Commissioner Miller and TDA’s Biosecurity Enforcement team have taken the following actions:

TDA has worked closely with local officials to find solutions. TDA has secured remote land outside the city, which TDA is leasing from the state of Texas. To prevent further infestations, TDA has arranged for all new nut shells to be transported out of the City of Socorro. TDA is monitoring new shells to ensure they are pest-free. Since the beetles can only travel up to 1.5 miles, removing their food source will eliminate them. TDA requested the Mayor of Socorro to remove all pecan shells in the city and surrounding areas, transport them to the landfill, and to be buried.

TDA is working with local officials and state agencies to execute a safe and efficient disposal plan for the infested material.

“Our top priority is protecting your community’s health and ensuring this beetle doesn’t pose a future threat,” Commissioner Miller added. “TDA is fully committed to resolving this issue and will continue to work closely with local officials and the community to ensure the infestation is eradicated swiftly and efficiently. Cooperation is essential, and we appreciate your attention to this pressing matter.”

A summary of TDA’s plan, recommendations for the community, and response to eradicating beetles can be found here.

For questions, contact TDA’s Administrator for Biosecurity Enforcement, Freddy Vest, at 214-403-9563, or by email at freddy.vest@texasagriculture.gov.