North West Legislature meets Auditor General’s Office over 2022/23 and 2023/24 Departmental Audit Outcomes, 22 Oct
The North West Provincial Legislature led by the Speaker, Hon. Desbo Mohono, Chairpersons of different Portfolio and Select Committees and Members of the Provincial Legislature will hold an oversight meeting with the Office of the Auditor General over the Departmental Audit Outcomes for the 2022/23 and 2023/24 financial years.
The meeting will be held as follows:
Date: Tuesday, 22 October 2024
Time: 09h00 – 16h00
Venue: Legislature Auditorium
For more information, contact Ms. Namhla Luhabe on 079 527 0628.
Tell: (018) 392 7000
Cell: 079 527 0628
Email: namhla@nwpl.org.za
