Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi sends condolences to Buthelezi family on passing of Princess Sibuyiselwe Angela Buthelezi

Minister Kubayi sends condolences to the Buthelezi family on the passing of Princess Sibuyiselwe (MP)

The Minister of Human Settlements, Mmamoloko Kubayi, offers heartfelt condolences to the Buthelezi family on the passing of Princess Sibuyiselwe Angela Buthelezi.

Sibuyiselwe was a member of parliament and served on the portfolio committee on Human Settlements.

Minister said that, as the daughter of the late Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, renowned politician and founder of the Inkatha Freedom Party, Princess Sibuyiselwe also forged her own path as a politician.

"Her contribution to the Human Settlements sector will be deeply remembered," said Minister Kubayi.

Minister Kubayi extends comfort to the family, relatives, and comrades of Princess Sibuyiselwe, acknowledging that her efforts have developed the sector.

"As we move forward, we pledge to continue Princess Sibuyiselwe's legacy, striving to provide South Africans with adequate and sustainable Human Settlements. May her dedication not be in vain. May her soul rest in peace, " concluded Minister Kubayi.

