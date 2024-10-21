MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela hosts Women in Transport Stakeholder Session, 22 Oct

Gauteng Government to host a Women in Transport Stakeholder Session

As part of Transport Month activities, Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, will on Tuesday, 22 October 2024, host a stakeholder engagement session with Women in Transport at the Olympus Manor Venues in the City of Tshwane.

Hosted under the theme: “Women on the Move”, the session aims tocelebrate and empower women in the transport sector, with influential leaders, innovators, and advocates who are shaping the future of transportation from various transport disciplines expected to grace the event.

The event will shine a spotlight on the vital role women play in the transport sector, recognising the outstanding achievements of those who have broken barriers and continue to spearhead meaningful change.

It will also feature distinguished speakers and create a dynamic networking environment designed to foster collaboration and empowerment among women leaders in transport and it aims to inspire upcoming female leaders as well.

Details of the event are as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 22 October 2024

Time: 18h00

Venue: Olympus Manor Venues, 47 Neptune Way, Olympus, Pretoria East, 0081

For more information, please contact MEC’s Spokesperson Mr Lesiba Mpya on 078 450 9841 or Head of Communications Ms Melitah Madiba on 073 644 9935 or email PressOffice.gpdrt@gauteng.gov.za