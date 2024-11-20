On This Page

Date: November 20, 2024 Time: 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM ET Location: Event Location

FDA headquarters in White Oak, MD

FDA headquarters in White Oak, MD 10903 New Hampshire Ave

Silver Spring, MD 20903

United States



The Food and Drug Administration (FDA or Agency) is announcing a hybrid public meeting to discuss proposed recommendations for the reauthorization of the Over-the-Counter Monograph Drug User Fee program (OMUFA) for fiscal years (FYs) 2026 through 2030. The virtual public meeting will be held on November 20, 2024, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (ET). The meeting agenda, public docket information, additional materials, and any other updates will also be posted to this website as they become available.

Register for the meeting to let FDA know that you plan to attend. Use this registration link to register for the event. Though registration is voluntary and not required to attend, registrants will receive email updates and notices when new information becomes available.

Please submit any comments or feedback regarding the proposed enhancements to the OMUFA program at the Federal Register Notice link below. To submit your comment, click the green button at the top of the page on the right-hand side that reads “Submit a formal comment.” You may also upload files (e.g. slides). All comments are considered part of the public record and will be publicly available.

