MCAA Names Robert Melgaard Director Of Youth Outreach And Education

The Mason Contractors Association of America (MCAA) is thrilled to announce Robert Melgaard as the first Director of Youth Outreach and Education.

This position represents an opportunity to bridge the gap between education and industry, fostering a new generation of masons. I am eager to leverage my experience and passion.” — Robert Melgaard

ALGONQUIN, IL, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Mason Contractors Association of America (MCAA) is thrilled to announce the appointment of Robert Melgaard as the organization's first Director of Youth Outreach and Education. After an extensive search, Robert joins MCAA to lead this pioneering role, which is crucial for the future of the masonry industry.Robert Melgaard, a fourth-generation brick mason, brings over 19 years of experience in masonry education and correctional program management. His career highlights include serving as a Career and Technical Education (CTE) Masonry Instructor within the Florida Department of Corrections and as an instructor for the Masonry Apprenticeship program at Tallahassee Community College. Robert's leadership on the Executive Board of the Florida Concrete Masonry Education Council, appointed by Governor Ron DeSantis, underscores his commitment to advancing masonry education."I am honored to accept the role of Director of Youth Outreach and Education at the MCAA," said Robert Melgaard. "This position represents an opportunity to bridge the gap between education and industry, fostering a new generation of masons. I am eager to leverage my experience and passion to develop inspiring programs for young people to equip them with tools they need to succeed."The Director of Youth Outreach and Education will play a key role in establishing and supporting regional education centers, closely aligning with the CMU Checkoff's mission to promote and support the masonry industry. This role involves collaborating with educational institutions and industry partners to create pathways for students to explore careers in masonry, ensuring a steady pipeline of talent for the future."We are excited to continue expanding our team with this vital role," said Jeff Buczkiewicz, President and CEO of the MCAA. "Robert's extensive background in masonry education and his proven track record of leadership make him the ideal candidate to spearhead our youth outreach initiatives. His vision and dedication will be instrumental in advancing our mission to attract and nurture the next generation of masonry professionals."This appointment is part of MCAA's ongoing initiatives, including the Masonry Alliance Program for suppliers , the innovative GEORGE AI system , the MASONRY STRONG Podcast , and expanding team. These efforts underscore MCAA's commitment to leading the masonry industry into a new era of growth and innovation.About the MCAA: The Mason Contractors Association of America (MCAA) is the national trade association representing mason contractors. The MCAA is committed to preserving and promoting the masonry industry by providing continuing education, advocating for fair codes and standards, fostering a safe work environment, recruiting future manpower, and marketing the benefits of masonry materials.

