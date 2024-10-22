Cristina Cavallo Co Founder of The Robin Foundation The Robin Foundation Logo Chris Cavallo Managing Partner CSI Secure Solutions

The Robin Foundation Introduces Groundbreaking Initiatives to Address Opioid Epidemic and Substance Abuse

Together, through education, awareness, and training, we can make a difference in the fight against addiction and substance abuse” — Cristina Frisby Cavallo

DAVIE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Robin Foundation is proud to announce two major initiatives aimed at combating the opioid epidemic and substance abuse crisis and providing essential education and training to communities in need.Empowering Students at Nova UniversityA group of dedicated Nova University students, led by Mathan Kannayan, Nicolas Stoll, and Suchita Balaga, have established The Robin Foundation Club on campus. This independent entity shares the same Vision, Purpose, and Mission as The Robin Foundation , focusing on educating and raising awareness about the opioid epidemic and the fentanyl scourge. With alarming statistics showing that 70% of pills seized by the DEA are tainted with fentanyl, the importance of spreading awareness, particularly among college students, who are at higher risk, cannot be overstated. The Club will host various on-campus events and training sessions to address these critical issues effectively.Enhanced Training Capabilities with Overdose Lifeline PartnershipIn its efforts to enhance training capabilities and expand outreach, The Robin Foundation is partnering with Overdose Lifeline, an Indiana-based nonprofit dedicated to helping individuals affected by addiction and substance use disorder. This strategic partnership will introduce industry-specific training programs in various sectors, including construction, hospitality, non-profits, government entities, healthcare, restaurants, and bars, and a new program called "This is Not About Drugs," targeting middle to high school students. Through advocacy, education, prevention, and support, these programs aim to shift the focus from substances to understanding addiction as a brain disease, encompassing substance abuse disorder and other mental health challenges.By collaborating closely with Kourtnaye Sturgeon, Director of Education at Overdose Lifeline, The Robin Foundation will ensure that its training programs are certified, effective, and tailored to meet the specific needs of diverse communities. While continuing its distribution of Free Narcan , the foundation will prioritize public education and engagement with various organizations. Led by co-founder Chris Cavallo and Nico Stoll of Nova University, the training sessions will expand to include additional certified trainers to solidify further The Robin Foundation's position as a leader in addressing substance abuse disorder.Cristina Cavallo, MCAP, ICADC, HRS, Co-Founder of The Robin Foundation, will continue to guide Harm Reduction and Addictionology, reinforcing the foundation's commitment to profoundly impacting communities affected by substance abuse.For more information on The Robin Foundation and its initiatives, visit www.therobinfoundation.org Contact:Chris CavalloThe Robin FoundationPhone: (954-310-0382)Email: chris@therobinfoundation.org“Together, through education, awareness, and training, we can make a difference in the fight against addiction and substance abuse”

