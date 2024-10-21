Robot Software Market Report

Rise in need for automation and safety in organizations and rapid adoption of robot software by SMEs to reduce labor and energy cost boost the market growth.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research " Growing with CAGR of 27.3% | The Global Robot Software Market Size Reach USD 47.24 Billion by 2030." The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers valuable able guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for sustainable growth and gaining a competitive edge in the market.The global robot software market size was valued at USD 4.27 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach USD 47.24 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 27.3% from 2021 to 2030.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐃𝐅 – 409 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬) 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A11852 Increase in need for automation and safety in organizations, rapid adoption by SMEs to lower down labor and energy costs, and surge in usage of robots in several industries drive the growth of the global robot software market.The global robot software market is segmented on the basis of software type, robot type, industrial robot type, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region. In terms of software type, the market is divided into recognition software, data management and analysis software, communication management software, simulation software, and predictive maintenance software. Depending on robot type, it is fragmented into industrial and service robot. Depending on industrial robot type, the market is further bifurcated into traditional industrial robots and collaborative robots. On the basis of enterprise size, it is classified into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises. Depending on industry vertical, it is fragmented into manufacturing, healthcare, aerospace & defense, media & entertainment, logistics and others. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. However, the communication management software segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 29.2% from 2021 to 2030.Based on robot type, the industrial robots segment held the highest share in 2020, contributing to around four-fifths of the global robot software market, and is expected to continue its dominance in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the service robots segment is projected to manifest the largest CAGR of 30.6% from 2021 to 2030.Based on industry vertical, the manufacturing segment accounted for the highest market share in 2020, contributing to nearly four-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its lion's share during the forecast period. However, the aerospace & defense segment is estimated to witness the highest CAGR of 30.3% from 2021 to 2030.Based on region, Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding more than two-thirds of the total share, and is projected to continue its lead position by 2030. Moreover, this region is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 28.1% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including North America, Europe, and LAMEA.The robot operating system industry is dominated by key players such as ABB Ltd., Clearpath Robotics, Denso Corporation, FANUC CORPORATION, iRobot Corporation, KUKA AG, Microsoft Corporation, OMRON Corporation, Universal Robotics, and Yaskawa Electric Corp. The robot operating system industry is dominated by key players such as ABB Ltd., Clearpath Robotics, Denso Corporation, FANUC CORPORATION, iRobot Corporation, KUKA AG, Microsoft Corporation, OMRON Corporation, Universal Robotics, and Yaskawa Electric Corp. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in robot operating system industry. 