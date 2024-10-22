LITE4NITE® SPORTS Unveils BIG LEAGUE BLAZ-ZIN’ K-BALLS™ for Nighttime Baseball Fun

Light Up the Night with BIG LEAGUE BLAZ-ZIN’ K-BALLS™, a whole new ballgame for nighttime fun.

MIRROR LAKE, PA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- LITE4NITE® SPORTS is transforming the way baseball is played with the introduction of BIG LEAGUE BLAZ-ZIN’ K-BALLS ™. These innovative light-up baseballs, designed to illuminate the fun at night, offer players a thrilling new way to enjoy America’s favorite pastime. The BIG LEAGUE BLAZ-ZIN’ K-BALLS™ feature vibrant colors that blink, oscillate, and glow continuously, while also curving and fluttering through the air. This unique combination creates an exhilarating challenge for players, allowing them to continue enjoying the game even after sunset. With a single replaceable battery lasting over 168 hours, these balls can withstand hard hits with plastic bats, ensuring that the fun doesn’t stop when the sun goes down.This past summer, the K-BALLS were tested at local kids’ camps, where they quickly became a big hit. Campers enjoyed the fun of hitting baseballs that lit up the night sky, describing it as an unforgettable experience. Inventor Corky Newcomb said “At these camps, the excitement was contagious . The kids wanted to keep hitting these illuminated, fluttering curveballs all night long.”To celebrate the launch of their new product, LITE4NITESPORTS is hosting a contest for the best BIG LEAGUE BLAZ-ZIN’ K-BALL™ video from each state. Participants will have the chance to win trophies, K-BALLS, and batteries, encouraging everyone to showcase their skills. As the slogan goes, “Anyone can hit a ball in the daytime, but can you hit one at night?” Send your videos to corkyfn@gmail.com.Introducing the FLUTTER KUTTER PitchAdding to the excitement is the new FLUTTER KUTTER pitch, a unique pitch that even Major Leaguers cannot throw. The B.L.B. K-BALLS not only light up and curve, but also flutter making hitting a greater challenge. Players can compete to see who can hit and catch the most pitches in a row using the different light modes for added fun.Add Excitement to Your GameNot only do the K-BALLS add a new dimension to baseball and softball, but they also help improve players' batting averages, enabling them to practice both day and night. With LITE4NITESPORTS' long history of innovation, dating back to the invention of the world’s first NITELITE lighted footballs and golf balls in 1975 and 1986, the company continues to lead the way in nighttime and daytime sports products. Thousands of NITELITE and LITE4NITE Golf tournaments and fundraisers have been held in 82 countries, and now it’s time for baseball and softball players to join the fun!LITE4NITESPORTS is looking for O.E.M. distributors, retailers, schools and fundraisers to distribute the BIG LEAGUE BLAZ-ZIN’ K-BALLS™. Please contact Corky Newcomb at corkyfn@gmail.com with interest. For more information about the BIG LEAGUE BLAZ-ZIN’ K-BALLS™ and how to participate in the nationwide video contest, visit https://sportsinventormentor.com/big-league-blaz-zin-k-balls/ About LITE4NITE SPORTSLITE4NITESPORTS is a pioneering company dedicated to enhancing every sports experience through innovative products that have “magic”. Established in 1975 and headquartered in New Hampshire, they specialize in creating fun for players of all ages. Their exciting line includes LITE4NITE golf balls, pickleballs, LED Elektron Sportsballs, Big League Blaz-zin’ K-Balls which all light up, Quiet Pros’ Pick-XLQ pickleballs and Talking Autograph Baseballs, Footballs, Pucks and Fish.For more information, visit our websites:

