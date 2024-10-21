Information on mandatory reporting: Applicable Regulations You can search the FDA's CFR Title 21 Database for the latest regulations. The links below will take you directly to the relevant section.

Drugs 21 CFR 310.305 -- Records and reports concerning adverse drug experiences on marketed prescription drugs for human use without approved new drug applications. 21 CFR 312.32 -- IND Safety Reports. 21 CFR 314.80 -- Postmarketing reporting of adverse drug experiences.

Guidance for Industry Postmarketing expedited and periodic individual case safety reports with and without attachments acceptable in electronic format without paper records (effective November 29, 2001) Federal Register Publications Related to Postmarketing Reporting [External link to the Federal Register Search]

5/04/2001: Providing Regulatory Submissions in Electronic Format - Postmarketing Expedited Safety Reports; Availability - NOTICE

[Docket No. O1D-0185] Vol. 66, No. 87, pg. 22585 - 22586

[Docket No. O1D-0056] Vol. 66, No. 48, pg. 14391 - 14392

[Docket No. 98N-0750] Vol. 63, No. 214, pg. 59746 - 59750

[Docket No. 93N-0181] Vol. 62, No. 194, pg. 52237 - 52253

[Docket No. 96N-0108] Vol. 62, No. 122, pg. 34166 - 34168

[Docket No. 96D-0041] Vol. 62, No. 96, pg. 27470 - 27476

[Docket No. 96D-0236] Vol. 61, No.191, pg. 51287 - 51294

[Docket No. 93N-0334] Vol. 60, No. 63, pg. 16962 - 16968

[Docket No. 93D-0203] Vol. 60, No. 40, pg. 11284 - 11287

[Docket No. 93N-0072] Vol. 59, No. 207, pg. 54034 - 54044

[Docket No. 93N-0181] Vol. 59, No. 207, pg. 54046 - 54064

[Docket No. 93N-0072] Vol. 58, No. 105, pg. 31596 - 31614



