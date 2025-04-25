When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: April 25, 2025 FDA Publish Date: April 25, 2025 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Allergens Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared milk Company Name: My Life Inc. Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description Lactoferrin as Apolactoferrin

April 25, 2025, My Life Inc. of Federal Way, WA is recalling approximately 65 bottles of ML Naturals Premium Quality Lactoferrin as Apolactoferrin 300mg. capsules dietary supplement, lot FL2407511L19, expiration date 10/2027, because it may contain undeclared milk. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product

The recalled Lactoferrin as Apolactoferrin dietary supplement has the lot FL2407511L19, expiration date 10/2027, UPC 850062 613157. Product is packaged in a black plastic bottle and black lid, and each bottle contains 60 vegetable capsules, 300mg per capsule. Product was sold directly to internet consumers from Amazon website and consumers were also received product through Amazon VINE Program with the ASIN #BODNLMBHGG and SKU #FC-6UFC-K026.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered during the FDA inspection that product containing milk was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of milk. This recall is being made with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Consumers who have purchased affected product and have a milk allergy or sensitivity are urged not to consumer product and return for a full refund or disposed of safely if returning the product is not possible. Consumers with questions about how to return product, request refund or product replacement may contact the company via email at support@mlnaturals.com.

Company Statement: ML Naturals takes the safety and trust of our customers very seriously. We are taking immediate steps to ensure all labeling and manufacturing processes prevent such issues in the future.