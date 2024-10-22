New research shows insurance mandates make a difference for patients in need of fertility preservation

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- A recent study led by US Fertility’s research team highlights the positive impact of state insurance mandates that include coverage for fertility preservation in cases of medically induced infertility. Presented at the 80th ASRM Scientific Congress & Expo, the research reveals a significant rise in fertility preservation cycles in states that enacted such mandates.The study, The Impact of State Insurance Mandates on Fertility Preservation Access , assessed the effect of these insurance mandates by comparing fertility preservation utilization rates in 2016 (before the mandates) to those in 2021 (after the mandates). In the 8 states that adopted mandates for fertility preservation coverage, there was an increase in fertility preservation utilization ranging from 36.1% to 90.5%, with a significant overall increase compared to states without such mandates.“We are thrilled to see that these insurance mandates are making a real difference in the lives of patients wanting to preserve their ability to accomplish their family building goals,” shares Josh Morris, M.D. , lead author and Shady Grove Fertility Fellow at The Jones Institute at Eastern Virginia Medical School. “It is clear that these insurance mandates empower more people to learn about their reproductive options and to take control of their reproductive future.”The research underscores the importance of continued efforts to improve access to fertility preservation services, particularly for those whose fertility is impacted by medical conditions or treatments. Since 2020, an additional 12 states and the District of Columbia have enacted similar mandates, suggesting that even more patients will have access to and benefit from fertility preservation.“This research highlights the critical role that policy changes can play in expanding access to essential reproductive services,” shares Eric Widra, M.D., Executive Senior Medical Officer for Shady Grove Fertility and RESOLVE: The National Infertility Association board member. “It’s encouraging to see that more states are recognizing the importance of fertility preservation and taking steps to support patients during challenging times.”Learn more about US Fertility’s Research Division , which conducts and publishes high-quality research studies to advance the field of reproductive medicine to provide better, more effective care to infertility patients.ABOUT US FERTILITYUS Fertility, the nation’s largest partnership of physician-led top-tier fertility practices and IVF laboratories, are united under a shared mission to deliver the joy of parenthood through advanced reproductive medicine and innovative science. To date, US Fertility practices and laboratories have helped more than 225,000 individuals and couples build their families using assisted reproductive technology. US Fertility supports over 200 physicians by leveraging collective expertise, driving innovation, and by providing advanced business and digital solutions that streamline and enhance the delivery of exceptional patient care. Together with a growing suite of life science services, US Fertility is expanding access to the highest quality reproductive health care across over 105 clinic locations and 35 IVF laboratories. https://www.usfertility.com

