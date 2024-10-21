SITKA Gear announces two new retail locations in Minneapolis

SITKA - Minnesota

BOZEMAN, MT, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- SITKA Gear, the leader in technical hunting and outdoor apparel, is bringing its retail experience to Minnesota with the opening of two new stores. These will be the brand’s fourth and fifth brick-and-mortar locations, reflecting SITKA’s dedication to connecting with outdoor sportsmen and women by offering a hands-on shopping experience.SITKA’s newest store, located at 12499 Elm Creek Blvd N, Suite A1, in Maple Grove, will celebrate its grand opening on Saturday, October 26, showcasing the brand’s commitment to a premium in-store retail experience. This 2,629-square-foot space will feature a wider selection of SITKA’s industry-leading, purpose-built hunting apparel and key franchise products, along with exclusive items designed for the Minnesota location by local artist Cody Petts. The event will also feature a special guest appearance by former Minnesota Vikings cornerback Trae Waynes.The grand opening celebration will begin at 10 a.m. with the first 150 attendees receiving exclusive gift buckets filled with exclusive SITKA merchandise and other exciting items. Attendees can enjoy a coffee tent in the morning, catered food and drinks in the afternoon, and games for the whole family. Raffles will take place throughout the day, with exclusive gift-with-purchase products available only on October 26. Grand opening attendees will also have the chance to win a SITKA Gear system valued at up to $1,000.When:10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, October 26Where:SITKA Maple Grove12499 Elm Creek BIvd N Ste A1,Maple Grove, MN 55369(763) 363-0155Schedule of events:10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.: Grand Opening Festivities: Exclusive, in-store-only deals, raffles, food and drinks, music, and special appearances as necessary."As we expand our footprint in the Minneapolis community, we are excited to bring SITKA's innovation and passion for the outdoors to local sportsmen," said Alley Ray, SITKA Gear Retail Marketing Manager. "Our gear is engineered to perform in any environment, and these new locations will offer a unique, hands-on experience for customers to discover how our products can elevate their outdoor adventures."The Mall of America store at 190 North Garden in Bloomington celebrated its grand opening on Saturday, October 4, drawing fans and mall-goers to explore the new location inside an iconic venue. With a 1,580-square-foot sales floor, the store showcases SITKA’s renowned gear alongside logoed apparel and everyday wear for outdoor sportsmen. The store operates from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays.Despite the smaller footprint, the conveniently located SITKA store at Mall of America offers more than just world-class gear; it provides an exceptional experience for outdoor enthusiasts, with expert staff on hand to offer personalized service and product knowledge. Customers can explore exclusive logo wear and take advantage of care and repair services to keep their gear in top condition. This location represents SITKA’s commitment to quality and innovation, offering the best in both products and service.Where:SITKA Mall of America190 North Garden, Mall of America,Bloomington, MN 55425(952) 266-7642The Minneapolis stores join previously opened locations in Bozeman, MT, Dallas, TX, and Atlanta, GA. The store design reflects the rugged yet refined nature of SITKA's product lines, ensuring customers receive the most authentic SITKA Gear experience available.Added Theresa Spangler, President of SITKA Gear: "Minnesota is home to so many people who are passionate about the outdoors and embrace the SITKA lifestyle. As a Minnesota native, it’s incredibly meaningful for me to return home and bring the SITKA Gear experience to the community that shaped my love for the outdoors. This grand opening is not only a chance to expand our retail presence, but also an opportunity to connect with local hunters and outdoorsmen in the Minneapolis area, sharing stories and experiences with a community that holds a special place in my heart."For more information, visit sitkagear.com or explore the store in person to see how SITKA Gear is transforming outdoor experiences.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.