DerSecur Signed a Distribution Agreement with Elcore

DerSecur partners with Elcore

As a partner-driven vendor, we constantly expand our network to bring the best cybersecurity solutions to market. We see tremendous potential in our collaboration with Elcore distribution.” — Dan Chernov, CEO of DerScanner

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Elcore , a specialized distributor of IT solutions, has announced that it entered into a partnership agreement with DerSecur , a leader in application security since 2011, which offers comprehensive solutions to safeguard your software. Powered by cutting-edge technology developed at the Research Institute for Fundamental and Applied Computer Science, DerSecur's products are trusted by organizations in 45 countries worldwide.All distribution activities within the partnership will be conducted in the traditional markets of Elcore.Having joined the efforts with DerSecur, Elcore offers its partners and clients: DerScanner - A holistic application security testing platform that combines static (SAST) and dynamic (DAST) analysis to detect source and binary code vulnerabilities.DerSecur's vision is to provide customers with the highest quality security solutions, ensuring maximum reliability and performance. By partnering with DerSecur, you can protect your applications from emerging threats and maintain a strong security posture.Proven Technology: Backed by years of research and development.Global Reach: Trusted by organizations worldwide.Comprehensive Solutions: Addressing both SAST, DAST and SCA needs.Expert Team: Experienced professionals dedicated to application security.Customer-Centric Approach: Tailored solutions to meet specific requirements.

