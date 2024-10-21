CredibleSoft Launches Affordable & Flexible App Testing Packages for Startups, SMBs, and Enterprises

CredibleSoft has launched flexible & affordable app testing packages with a special focus on startups releasing MVPs. The Starter Package starts at just $3,750.

CHENNAI, INDIA, October 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an increasingly competitive digital environment, the success of web and mobile apps depends heavily on rigorous testing to ensure their performance, functionality, and user experience. CredibleSoft, a leader in the software testing and quality assurance sector, is thrilled to announce its lineup of affordable and comprehensive app testing packages, which cater to businesses of all sizes—from startups launching Minimum Viable Products (MVPs) to large-scale enterprises releasing complex, multi-platform applications.The tailored packages ensure that companies can access cost-effective testing solutions without compromising on quality, allowing them to accelerate development timelines, minimize risks, and deliver flawless digital products to market.Addressing the Growing Need for Efficient App TestingIn today’s fast-paced software development cycles, the ability to release stable, high-performance apps is critical. CredibleSoft’s app testing services are designed to provide the necessary support at every stage of the development process, helping businesses identify and resolve issues before they escalate into costly, post-release problems. From basic functionality and cross-browser testing to advanced performance, security, and automation testing, the company’s packages offer a complete spectrum of testing services to ensure each app is thoroughly evaluated and ready for public use.Affordable Starter Package – Tailored for Startups and MVPsFor startups and emerging businesses focused on quickly launching MVPs (Minimum Viable Products), CredibleSoft’s Starter Package offers an incredibly cost-effective solution without sacrificing quality. Priced at just $3,750, this plan is designed to help early-stage businesses validate the core functionality of their apps before investing in full-scale development.The Starter Package includes:Up to 150 hours of rigorous testing by experienced QA engineers.Functional testing to ensure key features work as expected.Cross-platform and cross-browser testing to ensure compatibility across devices and web browsers.Quick turnaround times for businesses on tight schedules aiming to meet critical launch deadlines.The package is particularly useful for startups looking to release a solid MVP while keeping development costs under control. It ensures that the foundational elements of the app—those essential to gaining early user feedback—are properly tested, minimizing the chances of critical bugs derailing the product launch.Startups opting for this package can accelerate their time-to-market while keeping costs predictable and manageable. This enables them to focus on iterating the MVP based on real-world feedback, confident that their app is stable and functional.Standard, Premium, and Enterprise Packages for Growing Businesses and Complex ProjectsWhile the Starter Package is perfect for startups, growing businesses and enterprises require more comprehensive testing solutions to address increasingly complex applications. For these businesses, CredibleSoft offers the following additional packages:1. Standard Package – Advanced Testing for Expanding BusinessesPriced at $5,000, the Standard Package is ideal for businesses looking to scale their app and add more sophisticated features. This package offers up to 200 hours of testing and includes:Usability testing to ensure an intuitive user interface.Performance testing to verify that the app performs well under load.Automation testing for faster regression testing cycles.Cross-browser and cross-platform testing.This plan is designed to ensure that apps function seamlessly as they grow in user base and complexity. Businesses can confidently release their product to a larger audience, knowing that potential issues have been addressed before launch.2. Premium Package – Comprehensive Testing for Large-Scale AppsFor businesses developing more complex applications, the Premium Package, priced at $7,500, offers up to 300 hours of testing by senior QA engineers. This package provides advanced testing services, including:In-depth performance testing to handle heavy user traffic.Security testing to protect against vulnerabilities and data breaches.End-to-end functional testing to ensure that every feature works perfectly.Usability testing to guarantee a smooth user experience.This package ensures that businesses can launch highly reliable apps that scale to meet the demands of larger user bases without performance drops or security risks.3. Enterprise Package – Customized Testing for Large-Scale, Complex ApplicationsFor companies with highly complex testing requirements, the Enterprise Package starts at just $10,000. This package can scale up to unlimited testing hours and a fully customizable testing plan tailored to specific needs. This package is perfect for large enterprises developing mission-critical apps that require constant testing and monitoring.It includes:Penetration testing to detect and fix potential security vulnerabilities.Continuous integration testing to support rapid development cycles.Round-the-clock testing support to meet critical deadlines.Custom test automation frameworks for faster release cycles.Pricing for the Enterprise Package is customizable based on the project’s unique needs, ensuring maximum flexibility and value for large enterprises.Why CredibleSoft?CredibleSoft stands out for its expertise, affordability, and client-centric approach. With a team of experienced QA professionals and access to state-of-the-art testing tools, the company delivers high-quality results at a fraction of the cost charged by larger competitors.Key differentiators include:Scalability: Packages designed to grow with your business, from startups to enterprises.Cost-effectiveness: Transparent pricing ensures there are no hidden costs, and businesses get maximum value from every package.Custom solutions: Tailored testing strategies that address your app’s unique requirements.Efficiency: Fast turnaround times and automation solutions to reduce delays and speed up time-to-market.Additional ServicesAlongside its core packages, CredibleSoft offers a range of custom testing services, including:API testing to verify backend integrations.Automation testing for faster test cycles and reduced manual efforts.Security testing to ensure apps meet stringent industry standards.Performance benchmarking to ensure that apps can handle high traffic loads.Get in Touch with CredibleSoft Today!For startups, SMBs, or large enterprises looking for high-quality, reliable, and affordable app testing services, CredibleSoft’s testing packages provide an excellent solution. Whether you’re looking to validate an MVP, optimize an app for a large-scale release, or build a custom testing strategy, CredibleSoft has the expertise and tools you need.To learn more about CredibleSoft’s app testing services, packages, and pricing plans, visit CredibleSoft’s Pricing Page

