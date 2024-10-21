Author Robert “Bob” Danna of My Curious Life to be Featured on Close Up Radio

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An often-misquoted proverb states, “curiosity killed the cat.” However, an often left-out part of the proverb adds, “but satisfaction brought it back.” The meaning of this is the search for knowledge may be daunting, but the satisfaction of knowing is worth it. Our guest. Robert “Bob” Danna, throughout his life, has made it his mission to be curious about the world, about others, and most importantly, about himself. “As someone who is insatiably curious, I am always asking questions and not accepting anything at face value,” declares Bob. This is his story.

Bob Danna is the author of the book, My Curious Life: If My Grandkids Ask About Me, Tell Them This. Released on April 8th, 2024, it serves as Bob’s memoir and covers more than 70 years of his life growing up in the 1950’s and 1960’s. He describes his interesting career path as a physicist, a naval officer, an engineer, and a business leader.

Starting from raw notes, his memoir offers his inside observations on his life experiences. Originally intending to write this for his grandkids as a personal account of life as a Baby Boomer, he shifted his focus into a perspective of curiosity, love of everything STEM, skepticism, and secular humanism.

“Growing up as a Baby Boomer was both horrifying and wonderful,” notes Bob. “I grew up in a relatively low-income home in Farmingdale, New York, living with my parents and younger brother paycheck to paycheck. My father was a mechanic for the Long Island Railroad. He, along with my mother, never graduated high school. My father was an arch conservative while my mother was a devout Catholic. As a teenager in the mid-1960’s and questioning everything presented to me, I rejected my father’s political orientation and my mother’s religion.”

“The 1960s was a very crazy time,” adds Bob. “I was in middle and high school when John F. Kennedy, Bobby Kennedy, and Martin Luther King were assassinated. I embraced being a hippie and was a Vietnam anti-war protester. It was rather tumultuous, but it was also fabulous as we had the uproar of the cultural and social change in parallel with the hope of the bright future driven by the advances in technology. I was influenced by frequent visits to the 1964-5 World’s Fair in Flushing, New York. Music also was a big influence in my life, especially rock and roll and folk.”

Following Bob’s original conversation with Doug Llewelyn on August 21st, a new two-part radio series beginning on October 23rd, will focus specifically on curiosity: how he has applied it to his own life and the world in which he lives and how others can do the same. Bob largely attributes his passion with curiosity to what he calls the Seed Years from 1965 to 1975.

“Those ten years were absolutely pivotal in terms of what has driven my entire thinking, my entire being, and my philosophy of life,” summarizes Bob. “At that early age, I was formulating my own beliefs that made sense for me rather than being told what I should believe. My life tenets encompass my perspectives on society, personal relationships, technology, and music. That ten-year period planted the seeds of curiosity that grew over my lifetime.”

As a Fellow of the Global Curiosity Institute, Bob subscribes to the three elements of curiosity – Curiosity About the World, Curiosity About Other People, and Curiosity About Oneself.

As Bob became more curious over his lifetime, he became a skeptic which ultimately led to his secular humanist worldview.

“As I matured, I started to structure my life around secular humanism – values and guiding principles that are not religious,” Bob shares.

Bob’s Part 2 show, airing October 30th, will speak to those of you who are part of Generation Z (Gen Z), generally defined as those born between 1997 and 2012.

While his book is intended towards his grandkids (currently, five and eight years old) who are Generation Alpha, Bob feels a special connection with Gen Z, as many of his mentees are from that Generation and are now in their twenties.

“Gen Z are often curious young adults similar to how the Boomers were in the sixties,” Bob observes. “It’s just the way they interact with one another. It’s the questions they ask. It’s also the desires they have for peace. What they feel their future will look like appears parallel to what we felt in the sixties.”

“Gen Z has been known to seek not only information, but also answers, and that is what a curious person is all about,” adds Bob. “That is what drives Gen Z to have an advantage in seeing world views with an open mind and empathy. They see past the problem and really try to look for a solution.”

“For Generation Z, values are everything – where they work, the decisions they make, and the technology in which they are exposed to,” shares Bob. “It’s especially how they engage with other individuals worldwide. Being socially driven, they value relationships, celebrate diversity and inclusivity, embrace broader perspectives, and have an interconnectedness where they come together as a group, similar to the Baby Boomers -- especially during those Hippie years.”

“I was woke before the term existed!” continues Bob. “Gen Z seems to be like me; they are very aware and sensitive to social, racial, sexist and political injustices.”

“What we need to be doing is investing in the next generations,” concludes Bob. “The seeds we sow will determine the future of our country and the world at large.”

https://mycuriouslife.net/

You may purchase Bob's book on Amazon.

