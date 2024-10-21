Food Industry Expert Mareya Ibrahim Unveils 8 Healthy Food & Beverage Trends in Her 13th Annual Trends Report

These eight items will dominate social media, grocery shelves, and the food scene in 2025

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As nutritional science advances, the nutritional landscape does, too. Mareya Ibrahim (Chef Mareya) has her finger on the pulse of where 2025 is headed, releasing her 13th consecutive trends report featuring the foods and beverages influencing the food scene. Known as "The Fit Foodie," she is a renowned chef, holistic nutritionist, brain health coach, and wellness warrior. Mareya is also the founder of FitLife Corp, creator of Superfood Sprinkle(™) - a product that aligns with five of the food trends - and patented inventor of the EatCleaner(R) line of products. The multi-talented 30+ year veteran of the food industry is also the author of Eat Like You Give a Fork: The Real Dish on Eating to Thrive and the podcast host of The Real Dish Show. Her deep knowledge and involvement in nutrition and wellness have positioned her to determine eight nutritional items that will dominate social media, grocery shelves, and the food scene well into 2025, as well as the marketing ideas on leveraging these trends to drive consumer interest and sales.Chef Mareya’s 8 Great Healthy Food and Beverage Trends Influencing the Food Scene:1. FUNCTIONAL INGREDIENTS - Stay Calm and Sip OnFunctional ingredients are leading consumers to seek beverages that promote calm and balance. Probiotics, adaptogens, and superfoods help stabilize cortisol production, while premium add-ons with elevated price points like lion's mane, chaga, and reishi mushrooms elevate the experience. By catering to this trend, brands can promote healthier lifestyles and boost revenue.2. DATE SWEETENERS - The best kind of date: one you can eatDates are the best sweetener to indulge in, packed with fiber and potassium and promoting heart health. The low glycemic index makes them an excellent option for those monitoring their blood sugar levels, including GLP-1 users. As the Middle Eastern food trend continues to gain popularity, various date varieties beyond the common Medjool, such as Halawi, Khadrawi, Mazafati, and Barhi, are becoming more readily available.3. BLACK SESAME - From savory to sweet, it's so cutesy chicBlack sesame is known for its cutesy chic appeal and versatility, transitioning effortlessly from savory to sweet dishes, including chicken, cookies, coffee, and ice cream. Available in various forms—whole seeds, powder, paste, and tahini—black sesame pairs beautifully with the rising popularity of Southeast Asian and Korean flavors, offering a rich, nutty taste and an attractive visual contrast.4. GLOBAL MASH-UPS - We are the world on a plateGlobal mash-ups are taking the culinary scene by storm. Blending fusion concepts into creative combinations that reflect diverse influences keeps hybrid menus exciting and fun, often leading to viral food trends. Examples include grilled cheese and tomato soup dumplings, Korean sushi tacos, Bulgogi burritos, and ramen burgers.5. SPARKLING WATER - Everyone wants more bubblySparkling water is gaining immense popularity as consumers seek bubbly alternatives with little to no added sugar that gives the refreshing sensation of soda. With a diverse range of exciting flavors—such as lemongrass coconut, basil berry, lavender cucumber, and cactus rose—sparkling water presents an excellent opportunity for upselling.6. LOW ABV/ZERO PROOF - No risk, all refreshmentThe low ABV and zero-proof beverages are on the rise, driven by increased mindful drinking habits. By offering non-alcoholic versions of well-crafted cocktails at the same price point, bars can entice customers with drinks like Rosemary Grapefruit Spritz, Habanero Mango Mule, Affogato Espresso Martini, and Collagen Lavender Lemonade.7. “IT” VEGGIE TREND – KELP - Move over, Kale and Kelp yourselfThis superfood is packed with plant-based protein, a significant trend in the culinary world. It supports healthy thyroid function and aids in weight loss but is also low in calories and offers ten times the minerals found in soil-grown plants. Versatile in the kitchen, kelp can be transformed into various dishes such as kelp burgers, shrimp, vinegar, hot sauce, seaweed salad, noodles, and even kelp chips.8. "IT" SUPERFOOD TREND: BLACK CUMIN - Thymoquinone is next level cure-allSuperfood black cumin is making waves, especially with its powerful antioxidant thymoquinone, hailed as a “cure-all” in some of the oldest religious and medical texts. The diverse chemical composition is rich in amino acids, proteins, and carbohydrates, contributing to its numerous health benefits. With its nutty, earthy flavor, black cumin can be used similarly to sesame seeds, and its oil makes a delicious addition to salad dressings.Mareya’s 13th Annual Trends Report is available to share - please let us know if you are interested in learning more. Follow Chef Mareya for health and wellness tips you can really sink your teeth into: Instagram and Facebook @chefmareya, Youtube @chefmareyathefitfoodie, and at chefmareya.com.Chef Mareya, “The Fit Foodie”Mareya Ibrahim is “The Fit Foodie” - a natural products industry expert, chef, holistic nutrition coach, certified brain health coach, award-winning entrepreneur/ inventor, and author of the #1 best-seller Eat Like You Give a Fork: The Real Dish on Eating to Thrive (St. Martin’s Griffin). She founded Grow Green Industries, Inc. and created the Eat Cleanerline of plant-based food wash and wipes. Chef Mareya recently sold eatCleaner to Miracle Mop founder Joy Mangano and Pitbull as the first acquisition of their CleanBoss family of non-toxic and cutting-edge cleaning agents. She is also a signature chef and key contributor to the NY Times best-seller The Daniel Plan: 40 Days to a Healthier Life by Rick Warren, Dr. Daniel Amen, and Dr. Mark Hyman. Since 2011, she has inspired and informed Southern California residents through the “Fit Foodie” column in Edible Orange County Magazine. In addition to providing a growing catalog of more than 500 original how-to cooking videos on YouTube, she has appeared on The Food Network, eHow.com, LiveStrong.com, and was a featured chef on the Emmy-nominated show “Recipe Rehab.”

