We CARE Vet Fair™: Solutions for North Georgia Veterans

We CARE Vet Fair Atlanta 2024 Flyer I

Joining Forces for All Who Served

The We CARE Vet Fair™ is a testament to the power of partnership. By uniting numerous organizations under one roof, we provide the easiest and most organized way for Veterans to get what they earned.” — Kim Scofi, President, United Military Care

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Date: Friday, November 1, 2024, 9 AM - 5 PM & Saturday, November 2, 2024, 9 AM - 3 PMLocation: Cobb County Civic Center, 548 South Marietta Parkway, SE, Marietta, GA 30060Website: wecarevetfair.com Admission: Free Parking: FreeCobb County Transit and MARTA Connection Available: 1 BlockThe We CARE Vet Fair™ will significantly impact the lives of North Georgia veterans and their families on November 1 and 2, 2024. This two-day event will unite over 100 organizations, including the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and the Georgia Department of Veteran Services, all dedicated to providing personalized assistance to veterans of all eras, branches, and military histories.Hosted by United Military Care and open to all Veterans, active-duty personnel, National Guard members, reservists, and their families, the We CARE Vet Fair emphasizes that collaboration is critical in addressing the diverse needs of our veterans. Attendees can connect with a wide range of service providers offering resources in healthcare, employment, education, housing, and more. Veterans can enroll in VA healthcare, file claims, and receive free eye examinations and immunizations.Highlights of the event include:- Personalized Assistance: Veterans can meet face-to-face with representatives from various organizations to receive tailored guidance and support. Pre-registration online is required for legal services only; all others are welcome to walk in.- Admission: Admission and parking are free, along with free groceries, haircuts, pet supplies, and more!Family Support Services: Resources for veterans' families will also be offered, acknowledging their vital role in the veteran community.Historical Entertainment: Meet a descendant of the 6888 Battalion, Montford Point Marines, and Rosie the Riveters, and enjoy military uniforms and memorabilia from the Atlanta History Center.Join us for this vital event that champions the well-being and empowerment of our veterans. We invite all Veterans, active-duty members, and their families to attend and explore available resources.For more information about the We CARE Vet Fair™, please visit wecarevetfair.com.

We CARE Vet Fair 2024

Legal Disclaimer:

