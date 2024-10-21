Annual Arts Exhibition between China and the Portuguese-speaking Countries opens on Friday featuring more than 100 artworks that showcase Chinese and Portuguese contemporary art

MACAU, October 21 - Jointly organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym) and Wynn Resorts (Macau) S.A., the “Memories‧Legacies‧Mutations–Annual Arts Exhibition between China and the Portuguese-speaking Countries” will be inaugurated on 25 October (Friday), at 5:00pm, at the Macao Museum of Art. Members of the public are welcome to participate.

The “Memories‧Legacies‧Mutations–Annual Arts Exhibition between China and the Portuguese-speaking Countries”, integrated in the 6th “Encounter in Macao – Arts and Cultural Festival between China and the Portuguese-speaking Countries”, features over 20 Chinese and foreign artists including (in arbitrary order): Luo Mingjun, Guo Haiqiang, Chen Mutian, Guo Xi, Qu Xiaoyu and Cao Shu from Mainland China; “obe”, Wong Hoi Ian, Tam Chon Kit and Ng Man Wai from Macao; JAS - João Alexandrino, Manuela Pimentel and Pedro Luz from Portugal; António Ole from Angola; Denilson Baniwa and Eduardo Kobra from Brazil; Tchalé Figueira from Cape Verde; Nú Barreto from Guinea-Bissau; Arturo Bibang from Equatorial Guinea; Mário Macilau from Mozambique; Kwame Sousa and Dário Pequeno Paraíso from São Tomé and Príncipe; and Bernardino Soares from East Timor.

Themed “Memories‧Legacies‧Mutations”, the exhibition presents a new contemporary art context formed by the cultural fusion through the artworks that link the past, the present and the future, leading the public to reflect on the continuity and diversity of cultures. More than 130 pieces/sets of artworks will be displayed at the indoor exhibition venues, covering a wide range of genres including paintings, videos and multimedia interactive installations. In addition, renowned street artist Eduardo Kobra from Brazil was invited to create a public artwork live at Rua da Felicidade. His works adapt easily to local cultural connotations by using bright colours and bold lines in an eminently personal style.

The “Memories‧Legacies‧Mutations – Annual Arts Exhibition between China and the Portuguese-speaking Countries” will be held from 25 October 2024 to 9 February 2025, at the Macao Museum of Art and the Exhibitions Gallery of the Taipa Houses, and is open from Tuesdays to Sundays, from 10am to 7pm, including on public holidays. Admission is free. The public artwork will be exhibited on Rua da Felicidade from January 2025.

For more information about the exhibition and the “Arts and Cultural Festival between China and the Portuguese-speaking Countries”,please visit the Festival’s website at www.icm.gov.mo/FCP.