The Serbian Film Festival in Washington

WASHIGTON, WA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Serbian Film Festival is currently underway in Washington. Thanks to a well-defined programme until October 20, it is possible to see the main Serbian film productions in different parts of the city. On the occasion of this event, the Office for Public and Cultural Diplomacy, the Government of the Republic of Serbia and the Embassy of Serbia in Washington organized a reception at the Embassy of the Republic of Serbia.

On this occasion, Arno Gujon, Director of the Office for Public and Cultural Diplomacy, had the opportunity to emphasize the characteristics of the Serbian Film Festival and the importance of organizing these events abroad:

"The film industry in Serbia has grown a lot in recent years," said Gujon. "From 2018 until now, it has grown by more than 200 percent. And today, the film industry in Serbia employs more than 5,000 people. So, it is far from being an insignificant number. And it is important for us to develop it.

This is one of the goals of the President of the Republic of Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic. He has invested a lot in the film industry by creating new films about Serbian history, culture and new and modern topics. And so it is important to be here in Washington and abroad because the Serbian film industry, Serbian culture and cinematography are not so well known outside of Serbia.

And because it is very specific, very different from other cultures and cinematography in the world. I think we have something to add to this global offer in this sector and we are very happy that we managed to organize this first Serbian film festival here in Washington DC”.

