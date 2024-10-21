Submit Release
News Search

There were 498 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,953 in the last 365 days.

MEC Tertuis Simmers hands over title deeds to beneficiaries in Mamre, 22 Oct

MEC Simmers to hand over title deeds to beneficiaries in Mamre

On Tuesday, 22 October 2024, Western Cape MEC of Infrastructure, Tertuis Simmers, will hand over title deeds to beneficiaries in Mamre.

Date: Tuesday, 22 October 2024
Time: 13h00 – 14h00
Location: Mamre Community Hall, Liedeman St, Mamre, Cape Town

There will be opportunities for photos and interviews. Any media wishing to attend are kindly asked RSVP to Melchior.Botes@westerncape.gov.za

Media queries:
Mr. Melt Botes
Spokesperson for Provincial MEC Tertuis Simmers
Melchior.Botes@westerncape.gov.za
082 431 0068 (m)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

MEC Tertuis Simmers hands over title deeds to beneficiaries in Mamre, 22 Oct

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more