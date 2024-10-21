MEC Tertuis Simmers hands over title deeds to beneficiaries in Mamre, 22 Oct

MEC Simmers to hand over title deeds to beneficiaries in Mamre

On Tuesday, 22 October 2024, Western Cape MEC of Infrastructure, Tertuis Simmers, will hand over title deeds to beneficiaries in Mamre.

Date: Tuesday, 22 October 2024

Time: 13h00 – 14h00

Location: Mamre Community Hall, Liedeman St, Mamre, Cape Town

There will be opportunities for photos and interviews. Any media wishing to attend are kindly asked RSVP to Melchior.Botes@westerncape.gov.za.

Media queries:

Mr. Melt Botes

Spokesperson for Provincial MEC Tertuis Simmers

Melchior.Botes@westerncape.gov.za

082 431 0068 (m)