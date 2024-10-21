MEC Tertuis Simmers hands over title deeds to beneficiaries in Mamre, 22 Oct
MEC Simmers to hand over title deeds to beneficiaries in Mamre
On Tuesday, 22 October 2024, Western Cape MEC of Infrastructure, Tertuis Simmers, will hand over title deeds to beneficiaries in Mamre.
Date: Tuesday, 22 October 2024
Time: 13h00 – 14h00
Location: Mamre Community Hall, Liedeman St, Mamre, Cape Town
There will be opportunities for photos and interviews. Any media wishing to attend are kindly asked RSVP to Melchior.Botes@westerncape.gov.za.
Media queries:
Mr. Melt Botes
Spokesperson for Provincial MEC Tertuis Simmers
Melchior.Botes@westerncape.gov.za
082 431 0068 (m)
