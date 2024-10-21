Minister Nomakhosazana Meth sends condolences to passing of former Employment and Labour Minister Mr Membathisi Mdladlana

Employment and Labour Minister sends condolences on the passing of former Employment and Labour Minister Mr Membathisi Mdladlana

The Minister of Employment and Labour, Ms. Nomakhosazana Meth, sends condolences on the passing away of former Employment and Labour Minister, Mr. Membathisi Mdladlana. Mr. Mdladlana’s passing comes within days of the nation processing and mourning the loss of former Reserve Bank Governor and Minister of Labour, Mr. Tito Mboweni.

Mr. Mdladlana has a long history of service to South Africa, having served in various Parliamentary portfolios since 1994, shortly before joining the Department as Minister from July 1998 to 2009. He served in various roles, under four Presidents; Mr. Nelson Mandela, Mr. Thabo Mbeki, Mr. Kgalema Motlanthe and Mr. Jacob Zuma.

Mr. Mdladlana was a seasoned ANC Activist, a passionate teacher, unionist and founding member and first president of the South African Democratic Teachers Union (SADTU) from 1990 to 1994. He was also Ambassador of South Africa in Burundi and High Commissioner of SA to Canada.

While Minister of Labour, Mr. Mdladlana worked tirelessly to hold accountable, employers who were failing to comply with employment equity (EE) legislation.

“It is a sad week for the nation and for the Department in particular to lose two former Ministers within a short space of time. Mr. Mdladlana, who was the longest serving Labour Minister, was a principled man with high moral standards. He was a selfless and reliable leader and Comrade.

He leaves behind a huge impact and legacy within the Department, having ensured that labour inspectors received improved remuneration and enjoyed protection. He continued on the footsteps of Mr. Mboweni, to champion the rights and wellbeing of workers. A testament to his passion for labour rights.

On behalf of the Department and Ministry, we hereby wish to extend our sincerest condolences to the beloved family of Mr. Mdladlana, and all his friends and comrades,” says Minister Meth.

Media enquiries:

Ms. Thobeka Magcai, Ministry Spokesperson. Email: Thobeka.Magcai@labour.gov.za | Cellphone: 072 737 2205