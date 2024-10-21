Xraised’s Insightful Interview with Financial Consultant David Strybosch and Patent Expert Swetha G N

ipRenewal & Xraised

CANTERBURY, VICTORIA, CANADA, October 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Xraised, a premier platform for uncovering the latest trends and victories in entrepreneurship, is excited to announce an exclusive interview with two industry-leading professionals: David Strybosch, financial consultant and co-founder of ipRenewal, and Swetha G N, the Chief Operations Officer and experienced patent attorney at ipRenewal. This insightful conversation sheds light on their combined expertise in finance and intellectual property, as well as the innovative services their company provides to clients across the globe.

David Strybosch, with over 20 years of experience in financial services, has built a reputation as one of the largest margin lending writers in CommSec, CBA. Having spent over two decades as a Certified Financial Planner (CFP®), David has dedicated his career to helping businesses and individuals save money, create wealth, and unlock new cash flow opportunities. As a co-founder of ipRenewal, he has also ventured into the intellectual property (IP) space, combining his financial acumen with technology-driven legal solutions.

In the interview, David highlights his approach to financial challenges such as lack of cash flow and unawareness of potential opportunities. He emphasizes assisting clients in discovering additional cash flow, saving on trademark and patent costs, and leveraging the Early Stage Innovation Company (ESIC) scheme to benefit from government rebates. One recent client testimonial from C.E. in Melbourne reads: “Finding out that I could help others and get money back was amazing. I highly recommend a chat with David to see what ESIC can do for you.”

At the same time, Swetha G N brings a wealth of experience to ipRenewal, particularly in patent law. With an extensive background in drafting and filing patent applications in fields such as Electronics, Communication Systems, Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Computing, and Telecommunications, Swetha has been instrumental in ensuring compliance with patent requirements across India, PCT, US, Europe, Australia, and China. Her in-depth knowledge of major patent offices and hands-on involvement in patent hearings and oppositions has earned her a reputation as a reliable and forward-thinking patent attorney.

Swetha explains her commitment to providing cost-effective and globally compliant IP services: “At ipRenewal, we don’t just focus on renewals, we help our clients understand their rights and options for protecting their innovations. Our approach to drafting patents and trademarks from the start reduces examination costs and maximizes the likelihood of grants. We also conduct patentability and Freedom-to-Operate (FTO) searches, helping clients navigate the complex legal landscape of intellectual property.”

ipRenewal continues to disrupt the IP sector by offering streamlined, technology-driven services for patent, trademark, design, and copyright renewals. Under the leadership of both David and Swetha, the company prides itself on its global reach, leveraging advanced technology and a network of experts to provide cost-effective solutions that rival traditional legal firms.

Swetha’s experience in conducting patentability searches, Freedom-to-Operate (FTO) analyses, and providing patent infringement and invalidation opinions has proven invaluable to ipRenewal’s clients. She regularly advises inventors and corporate counsel on patentability, risk mitigation, and strategies for handling office actions across major jurisdictions. This holistic approach is part of what makes ipRenewal stand out as a cutting-edge legal firm.

Case Study: In a recent example of ipRenewal's cost-saving approach, a client was quoted $20,000 and $16,000 from competing providers for international patent renewals across 10 jurisdictions. With ipRenewal's services, the client’s costs were reduced to just $13,000, saving them up to 40%.

As David Strybosch states, “We are a technology company with a sharp focus on intellectual property. Our goal is to beat any renewal cost globally while providing top-notch application services. We maintain low costs by avoiding unnecessary overhead and reciprocal arrangements.”

Swetha adds, “Our team is dedicated to ensuring compliance and minimizing client costs, whether through direct filings in individual countries or utilizing jurisdiction-specific strategies for IP protection. We aim to provide the highest quality of service without the heavy price tags often associated with traditional legal firms.”

About Xraised At Xraised, we deliver valuable insights into entrepreneurship, innovation, and the success stories that shape industries worldwide. By giving a platform to experts like David Strybosch and Swetha G N, we empower entrepreneurs and business owners with the knowledge and tools they need to succeed in today’s competitive environment.

About ipRenewal ipRenewal is a leading technology-driven legal firm specializing in patent, trademark, design, and copyright renewals. With a focus on reducing costs and increasing efficiency, ipRenewal provides innovative solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of businesses and individuals across multiple jurisdictions. Their in-house platform simplifies IP renewals by offering instant quotes and streamlined management services.

For more information on David Strybosch and Swetha G N, and their work with ipRenewal, visit the full interview at this link.

