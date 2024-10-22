Award-Winning Designers Álvaro Catalán de Ocón and Leeroy New Explore Sustainability at Design Week Philippines closing

(From left) First Secretary of the Embassy of Spain Alvaro Garcia Moreno, DTI-Design Center Deputy Executive Director Lucky Lopez, Multi-awarded PET Lamp designer Álvaro Catalán de Ocón, Filipino multidisciplinary artist Leeroy New, DTI-Design Center Exe

This festival proves that design is flourishing all across our creative nation and is standing up to meet the challenges of modern times, while staying deeply rooted in our identity as an archipelago” — DTI-Design Center Executive Director Rhea Matute

MANILA, PHILIPPINES, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The much-anticipated Design Talk on Woven Stories, will take center stage at the culmination of Design Week Philippines 2024 on 19 October, at the Tanghalang lgnacio Gomez, CCP Black Box Theater.

As part of this exploration, Woven Stories will highlight two distinguished speakers: Álvaro Catalán de Ocón, an award-winning Spanish designer known for his innovative sustainable projects, and Leeroy New, a celebrated Filipino multidisciplinary artist whose works champion cultural preservation.

With the theme Unearthing lslandness, this year's Design Week Philippines has focused on reconnecting with the Filipino archipelagic identity through sustainable and culturally resonant design practices.

"We're excited to cap off this year's Design Week with such influential voices in design," said DTI-Design Center Executive Director Rhea Matute. "Woven Stories reflects the very essence of Unearthing lslandness, where design is more than just aesthetics but also a means to see culture and heritage from the lens of sustainability."

Álvaro Catalán de Ocón is globally recognized for his PET Lamp project, which transforms discarded plastic bottles into functional, culturally rich lamps co-created with communities from Colombia, Chile, Ethiopia, Thailand, and Ghana. His work highlights the synergy between environmental responsibility and cultural collaboration, resonating deeply with the Filipino ethos of resourcefulness and community creativity.

Meanwhile, Leeroy New’s boundary- pushing artworks that merge traditional Filipino motifs with futuristic elements have been exhibited in the Philippines and worldwide, including prestigious venues like the Palais de Tokyo and the Biennale of Sydney. His practice, which includes large-scale sculptures and immersive installations, promotes cultural storytelling while embracing sustainability through the use of recycled materials.

Since its 2024 iteration kicked off last 12 October, Design Week Philippines has brought together creative minds from Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao. There are 95 events hosted by 86 partners from 17 cities and four municipalities in 11 regions, offering a variety of activities including design talks, workshops, and tours that showcase the diversity of Filipino creativity. The festival will also feature events like Design Sari-Sari, a marketplace celebrating local craftsmanship, and Design Live, an exciting showcase of Filipino films and performances on 19 October.

"We've seen remarkable participation from design students, professionals, and enthusiasts alike throughout the week," said Matute. "This festival proves that design is flourishing all across our creative nation and is standing up to meet the challenges of modern times, all while staying deeply rooted in our identity as an archipelago."

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.