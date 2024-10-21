Premier MaQueen Letsoha-Mathae monitor start of matric final exams in Bloemfontein, 21 Oct

The Premier of the Free State, MaQueen Letsoha-Mathae, will lead the Executive Council oversight visit at various examination centres across the province tomorrow, to monitor the start of the National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations. Approximately 37461 full-time and 8118 part-time candidates will sit for the all-important exams at 396 examination centres across the province. Premier Letsoha-Mathae urges learners to perform at their best, demonstrating the province's commitment to education. "As we embark on this critical phase of our learners' academic journey, I want to assure them that we are committed to providing the necessary support to ensure their success. I urge all matriculants to stay focused, determined, and motivated," said Premier Letsoha-Mathae.

The Premier's monitoring visit is arranged as follows:

DATE: 21 October 2024

TIME: 7:45 am

VENUE: Grassland Secondary School, Bloemfontein

The Premier will be accompanied by senior Free State Department of Education provincial and district officials. The Free State Provincial Government remains committed and dedicated to providing quality education, prioritizing initiatives that improve education infrastructure, enhance teacher training and development, and increase access to educational resources.

“Bridging the gaps of access to quality education, especially to disadvantaged learners promotes equal opportunities”, said Premier Letsoha-Mathae. “The province must at all times, play a key role in nurturing the minds of future generations, empowering them to succeed”, concluded the Premier.

