Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli and MEC Sipho Hlomuka monitor writing of first 2024 NSC examination at Isolemamba High School in Insimbini, 21 Oct

The KwaZulu-Natal Premier Mr. Thamsanqa Ntuli will join the MEC for Education, Mr Sipho Hlomuka, on Monday, 21 October 2024 in monitoring the beginning of examinations at Isolemamba High School, Umbumbulu CMC in Insimbini at 8:00 AM.

This monitoring process forms part of a series of planned precautionery measures to ensure credible and error free exams in the province. The matriculants will on Monday be writting their English Paper 3 examination.

"I want to wish our Matriculants the best of luck in person and boost their morale to stay focused in this long marathon 29 Days Matric Examinations, that will start on Monday, 21 October and end on Thursday, 28 November 2024.

As the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education, we want to express our gratitude and appreciation to the entire education fraternity for the preparation and administration of this Final NSC Examinations and the Honorable Premier for KwaZulu-Natal Natal Mr Thami Ntuli for his unwavering support to the education department"said MEC Hlomuka.

Details of the visit are as follows:

Date: Monday, 21 October 2024

Time: 08:00

Venue: Isolemamba High School, Insimbini area under UMlazi District

Media is invited to cover the examination centre visit.

For more information contact:

Mr Bongani Gina

Head of Provincial Government Communications

Cell: 071 217 3037

Mr Lindelani Mbatha

Media Liaison Officer

Cell: 061 499 0774

Mr Muzi Mahlambi

Department of Education Head of Communications

Cell: 082 519 1420