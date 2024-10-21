MEC Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya monitors start of matric exams in Sekgosese West, 21 Oc

The Limpopo MEC for Education Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya will tomorrow visit one of the examinations centres in Sekgosese West to monitor the commencement of examinations. The Limpopo Department of Education is ready to administer the 2024 Grade 12 examinations, which commences in earnest tomorrow morning, 21 October 2024.

In Limpopo, 124 630 candidates are enrolled for the Grade 12 National Senior Certificate, with 94 214 being full-time and 30 416 part-time repeat candidates. A notable trend is the 210 decrease in full-time candidates from the previous year.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Venue: Motlalaohle Secondary School in the Sekgosese West, Botlokwa

Date: 21 October 2024

Time:07h30

For Media enquiries:

Mr. Matome Taueatsoala

MEC’s Media Liaison Officer (MLO)

Cell: 060 980 6340

Ms Mosebjane Kgaffe

Departmental Spokesperson (Acting)

Cell: 082 881 4933