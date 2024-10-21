Stolen Dog Returned to Owner, MPD Continuing to Investigate Theft

A dog stolen off a boat in Southeast has been recovered and MPD detectives continue to search for the suspect in the dog’s theft.

On Friday, October 11th, 2024, at approximately 9:00pm, officers responded to the 100 block of Potomac Avenue, Southeast for reports of a theft. Once on scene, officers discovered that a boat had been broken into and a dog was taken.

Following the theft, MPD published images of “Pepper” a 3-month-old black Cane Corso. On Saturday, October 19th, 2024, a good Samaritan returned Pepper to his owner after purchasing the dog from an online ad prior to discovering the dog was stolen. Pepper is in good condition.

MPD members investigating this case met with Pepper and his owner. Their reunion is pictured below.

This case remains under investigation and detectives continue to pursue leads on the suspect. Anyone who knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24158102

###