Heritance Aarah Maldives

Heritance Aarah Maldives and Sporting Vacanze Announce Strategic Partnership with Bologna FC 1909

MALE, MALDIVES, October 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Heritance Aarah, a premium all-inclusive resort in the Maldives, is proud to announce its official strategic partnership with Bologna FC 1909. This partnership marks a significant milestone, with Sporting Vacanze, a leading tour operator in luxury travel and the exclusive representative of Heritance Aarah Maldives in Italy, dedicated to supporting Bologna FC in this exciting venture. Notably, Heritance Aarah is the first resort in the Maldives to partner with a Serie A team.

Through this collaboration, Sporting Vacanze is dedicated to enhancing the visibility of this exceptional retreat among the Italian audience. By blending the passion for football with the allure of an unforgettable vacation experience, this partnership promises to create unique opportunities for engagement and exploration and symbolizes a commitment to bridging the worlds of sports and luxury hospitality.

“We are proud to announce this collaboration with a historic team like Bologna FC 1909,” said Andrea Vannucci, Director of Sporting Vacanze. He added, “Heritance Aarah represents the pinnacle of hospitality and elegance in the Maldives, and we are confident that this partnership will bring significant benefits to both our brand and the club. The values of Bologna FC, passion, commitment, and tradition, perfectly align with our philosophy.”

Heritance Aarah will engage with Bologna FC’s fans and the wider football community, highlighting the synergies between the sporting excitement of Bologna FC and the tranquil luxury of Maldives hospitality.

About Heritance Aarah Maldives

Discover exceptional villas and suites with personalised butler services, all day dine-around with an extravagant array of world-class restaurants and bars, and a wide range of water sports activities at Heritance Aarah, Maldives. This barefoot paradise is located in the picturesque Raa Atoll and is the first property in the Maldives to be LEED Gold certified.

About Bologna Football Club

Bologna Football Club 1909, commonly referred to as Bologna, competes in Serie A, the top of Italian football. The club has a rich history and is deeply rooted in Italian and international football culture.

