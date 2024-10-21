Communications Expert to Lead Impakt IQ's Next Chapter, Empowering Businesses to Understand & Act on Impact Performance

Brad Schomburg’s strategic communications skills will amplify Impakt IQ’s market presence, empowering more businesses to meet their sustainability commitments.

I am confident that Brad’s work with Impakt IQ will help accelerate the transition to an impact-based economy, creating a competitive advantage for businesses that prioritize their impact performance.” — Elisa Turner, Founder and CEO of Impakt IQ

NAPA VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Impakt IQ , a company dedicated to helping companies understand, comply, and act on their sustainability impacts, today announced the appointment of Brad Schomburg as Marketing and Communications Lead. Brad brings over 15 years of experience in strategic communications from organizations on the forefront of sustainability thinking and renewable energy technology, such as Sunverge Energy (now Budderfly), the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (now ISSB), and Resource Innovations (formally Nexant). This experience aligns well with Impakt IQ’s offering of an investor-grade tool to help companies translate complex sustainability data into actionable business insights.Brad's deep understanding of the evolving sustainability landscape uniquely positions him to lead Impakt IQ's communications. With a proven track record of creating campaigns that deliver meaningful results for both non-profit and for-profit organizations, Brad will help tell Impakt IQ’s story as it continues to penetrate the sustainability business intelligence market. His expertise extends beyond producing compelling narratives; he is also adept at media strategy, visual design, and the development and delivery of marketing collateral across diverse platforms, all of which help drive measurable outcomes."I'm incredibly excited to join Impakt IQ," said Brad. "The platform isn't just about reporting, it's about ensuring real, measurable change. Impakt IQ’s sustainable business intelligence tool provides the insights needed for organizations to not only meet stakeholder expectations but to embrace sustainability as a core driver of business value and competitive advantage."As Marketing and Communications Lead, Brad will be instrumental in Impakt IQ's continued growth. He will clearly articulate the platform's value proposition, fostering improved stakeholder engagement and brand recognition. His focus will be on demonstrating how Impakt IQ empowers businesses to integrate sustainability into their core strategies, enhancing operational efficiency and unlocking new opportunities. Brad’s work with Impakt IQ is supported by his commitment to a greener future and the growth of an environmentally focused economy.Elisa Turner, Impakt IQ Founder and CEO, added, “I am confident that Brad’s work with Impakt IQ will help accelerate the transition to a more impact-based economy, Economics 3.0, creating a competitive advantage for businesses that prioritize their impact performance. This, along with his experience working with organizations at the forefront of the sustainability movement, makes him the perfect leader to guide Impakt IQ into this exciting new chapter.”For more information about Brad Schomburg and Impakt IQ, please visit www.impaktiq.com ABOUT IMPAKT IQ:Impakt IQ provides an investor-grade sustainable business intelligence tool that delivers insights into the interconnections between sustainability, business operations, and finance. Its mission is to help companies understand, report, and act on their impact performance in a concise, compliant, and cost-effective manner in the era of Economics 3.0™, revealing how values drive value.

