Submit Release
News Search

There were 94 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,543 in the last 365 days.

St. Johnsbury Barracks / Grand Larceny and Multiple Other Charges

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A4008196

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Riley Fenoff                           

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks                      

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 10/20/24 at approximately 0436 hours 

INCIDENT LOCATION: Railroad St, Wells River

VIOLATION: Grand Larceny x4, Aggravated Operation without Owners Consent, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Possession of Methamphetamine, Criminal DLS, Instate Warrant.

 

ACCUSED: David Gilmore                                                

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Homeless, VT

 

VICTIM: 1. Dad's 4 By Tool and Supply 2. Undercover Tents LLC 3. Oakes Brothers 4. Farmway.

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On October 20, 2024, at approximately 0436 hours, VSP Dispatch received a call about the theft of an enclosed trailer from Dad's 4 By in Wells River. Troopers responded to the area and were also informed that a Chevy Silverado had been stolen from Undercover Tents in Bradford and was suspected in being involved in the trailer theft. Troopers continued to check the area and were notified by New Hampshire State Police that the trailer had crashed in NH.

 

The Chevy Silverado was shortly after located and at the Bradford Elementary. The David Gilmore (46), was taken into custody for the above-mentioned charges. Troopers also determined that Gilmore stole lumber from Oakes Brothers in Bradford, merchandise from Farmway in Bradford, and additional property from Undercover Tents LLC. Gilmore was also found to have an active instate warrant for his arrest.

 

Gilmore was transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, he was lodged at Northeast Regional Correctional for lack of $10,000 bail.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/20/24 at 1230 hours          

COURT: Orange County Criminal County

LODGED - LOCATION: NRCC  

BAIL: $10,000.00

MUG SHOT: AVAILABLE

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

St. Johnsbury Barracks / Grand Larceny and Multiple Other Charges

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more