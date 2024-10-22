SEQUENCR CONSULTING LAUNCHES TO TRANSFORM AI-DRIVEN MARKETING AND COMMUNICATIONS

Sequencr Consulting Launches to Transform AI-Driven Marketing and Communcations

Tech-Enabled Firm Leverages Decades of Expertise, Empowering Clients To Maximize ROI, Streamline Operations, and Drive Growth With Generative AI Solutions

VANCOUVER, CANADA, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sequencr Consulting, a trailblazer in Generative AI solutions, today announced its official launch, set to transform how marketing and communications teams leverage Generative AI. As marketing and communications leaders face growing demands with fewer resources, Generative AI is becoming a critical tool for driving efficiency and innovation. With interest surging, Sequencr offers tailored strategies, comprehensive training, and technology solutions to integrate AI into workflows—boosting creativity, operational efficiency, and business growth.

According to Boston Consulting, 80% of CMOs believe Generative AI can increase time spent on high-value tasks and 92% believe it will increase their ability to be innovative. However, a recent study shows that only 35% have a defined strategy for how they will create value from the technology. Most companies use Generative AI for limited tasks, like content creation, without scaling it for greater impact. Rather than relying on ad hoc AI experimentation, Sequencr brings strategy and structure to AI adoption with a full suite of capabilities that aligns Generative AI with business goals and functional priorities. Central to its approach is the development of custom AI agents, tailored to the unique needs of functional leaders and designed to decrease time to impact by supporting strategic decision making and high value tasks.

Founded by industry veteran Matt Collette, Sequencr builds on decades of experience in marketing, communications, and digital transformation, drawing from his leadership roles at top agencies like Zeno, Ogilvy, and Edelman.

"Generative AI has become a powerful catalyst for organizational change, with CEOs aiming to boost productivity while cutting costs. However, marketing and communications teams have unique challenges that generic, one-size-fits-all AI solutions can't solve," said Matt Collette, Founder and CEO of Sequencr Consulting. "At Sequencr, we help these teams navigate the complexities of AI adoption, transforming it into a tool for deeper engagement, innovation, and measurable value.”

Syafiq Rahman, VP Generative AI Solutions, and Felix Cheung, CFO, form part of the founding team. Syafiq has more than a decade of experience in AI, data and analytics at industry leaders including Intel, YouTube, and TikTok. Cheung, a chartered Professional Accountant (CPA), is known for driving growth and transforming businesses, particularly within the subscription-based and professional services sectors.

Sequencr’s capabilities are further strengthened by its board of advisors, including Bob Grove and Jason Senn. Grove has over two decades of experience in change transformation and organizational design for agencies and tech businesses. At Sequencr, Grove offers expert guidance to clients on accelerating growth and optimizing business structures at the intersection of AI and business strategy. Senn, Founding Partner of Codec Ventures, has expertise from leading roles with Google, Gigya, and EY. Senn provides strategic guidance on technology-driven business models and growth.

“Reaping the benefits of Generative AI is not about marketing and communications teams continuing with business as usual and merely adding a new tool," said Bob Grove, Senior Advisor, Sequencr Consulting. "It requires a fundamental shift in leadership mindset—transforming everything from structure, planning, and workflow to talent development and skillsets, and even how interactions with internal stakeholders and clients are managed."

Sequencr Consulting stands ready to support organizations in their AI journey. Combining deep expertise with practical solutions, Sequencr ensures that every client can effectively harness Generative AI to achieve their strategic objectives.

About Sequencr Consulting

Sequencr Consulting empowers marketing and communications teams to fully realize the transformative potential of AI as a growth, efficacy and productivity enabler through a comprehensive suite of services. From AI strategy and roadmap development to custom AI tool creation, tech stack identification, training, change management, and AI transformation. Visit www.sequencr.ai to learn more and schedule a consultation.

