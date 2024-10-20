AG’s Office Investigating Death During Police Encounter in Pemberton Township, N.J.

TRENTON – The Attorney General’s Office of Public Integrity and Accountability (OPIA) is investigating a fatal police-involved shooting that occurred on October 19, 2024, in the Browns Mills section of Pemberton Township, New Jersey.

The identity of the decedent, an adult male, is not being released at this time. A firearm was recovered near the deceased male.

A 2019 law, N.J.S.A. 52:17B-107(a)(2), requires the Attorney General’s Office to conduct investigations of a person’s death that occurs during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while the decedent is in custody. It requires that all such investigations be presented to a grand jury to determine if the evidence supports the return of an indictment against the officer or officers involved.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is being released at this time.

